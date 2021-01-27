Prisma Health opening more remote COVID-19 recovery units in the Midlands

COLUMBIA — The state's largest health care system is extending its practice of satellite recovery units for COVID-19 patients who no longer require emergency care but are still too sick to be discharged. These latest units will open in Columbia and Sumter.

Prisma Health first announced its partnership with South Carolina National Guard medics and personnel from the state Emergency Management Division two weeks ago to help staff a 15-bed unit at Laurens County Hospital. That unit has been expanded to 29 beds and became fully operational on Monday.

Now, Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter has a 12-bed unit, which could expand to 24 beds as necessary. And a 12-bed unit at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia could open as soon as next week, with the ability to expand to 36 beds.

These beds are available for any hospital in the state that needs to transfer patients and may also be a model for other major health care systems elsewhere in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Hospital Association.

The move that started in the Upstate came as a surge in coronavirus cases was straining staff and resources of hospitals across the region. It's meant to help clear space in local hospitals' intensive-care units for patients who need a higher level of care.

While the first unit was in reaction to the uptick in hospitalizations, Dr. Karen Lommel, the Prisma Health physician leading the innovative Regional COVID-19 Recovery Units plan, said the choice to open more units is a preventative measure.

“This is not just about providing surge beds for COVID-19 patients. We also need to work together to ensure that all healthcare systems are able to continue providing all of the levels of care needed for our communities — both emergency and preventive care — without overwhelming their systems. While the vaccine is indeed the light at the end of the tunnel, people need to realize we’ve still got a lot of tunnel ahead of us,” said Lommel.

In addition to Prisma Health staff, approximately 125 nurses, respiratory therapists, clinicians and others — including 20 National Guard medics — will be deployed to the units.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, SCEMD has worked with each of the state’s hospitals to develop medical surge plans in case they are needed," said S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. "We’re now seeing those plans being put into action as more and more people need medical care."