Prepared for violent protests in Columbia, police saw peace instead. Here's why, they say.

COLUMBIA — With a cross-agency display of police power at the S.C. Statehouse over the past week, authorities were ready to act if inauguration-related violence broke out.

But it never came.

Officials from several major law enforcement agencies including the Columbia Police and Richland County Sheriff’s departments and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and S.C. Department of Public Safety told The Post and Courier no arrests were made on the capitol complex grounds, even as a mattering of demonstrators from all sides of the political spectrum gathered there since last week.

Authorities credited a comprehensive and aggressive preparation plan for contributing to the lack of criminal activity.

“We increased staffing, presence and vigilance during this time of heightened tension,” state Department of Public Safety director Robert Woods told The Post and Courier on Thursday. “Law enforcement wanted to send a strong, unified message that while we encourage people to safely exercise their right to free speech, we would not tolerate acts of violence or anything that would compromise safety.”

On Jan. 11, the FBI issued a nationwide bulletin warning of possible armed protests in America’s capital cities, prompting a temporary closure of the Statehouse. The S.C House and Senate did not meet Tuesday and Wednesday, which was Inauguration Day for President Joe Biden.

Between Jan. 15 and Wednesday, the Statehouse was ringed with barricades, while armed officers, including some from the state Department of Natural Resources, walked its perimeter.

Above, helicopters hovered providing aerial surveillance.

While carrying weapons is already prohibited on Statehouse grounds, officials set up signs reminding people.

“As protests and civil unrest have increased across our nation in recent years, we continue to train and plan for the unexpected," Woods said. "It is important that these preparations are in place before we encounter these events and that we continually monitor the intelligence with our law enforcement partners to remain in a state of readiness."

Though officials wouldn’t discuss details of their preparation plans leading up to Biden’s inauguration, it did involve intelligence gathering and sharing, such as scouring social media platforms and online forums for clues to any possible attack.

“Our primary focus was to assist those agencies in maintaining peace and order on the grounds and city limits,” Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said. “The collective safety plan was seamless and proved effective.”

Visually, the scene the capitol was reminiscent of summer protests that broke out following the May death of George Floyd, when demonstrations turned violent. Some marched to the city’s police headquarters, torched cars and threw projectiles at officers. In all, more than 100 people were arrested.

In the weeks that followed, police showed out to the Statehouse in force as protests were held nearly daily throughout the summer, though they stayed peaceful.

But this time, the tension-laden interactions between protestors and police was gone, with some demonstrators thanking officers for their service and others posing for selfies in front of the state’s iconic capitol.

Still, the Columbia Museum of Art, three blocks from the Statehouse, was closed Wednesday and Richalnd One School District called off athletic games and practices on Inauguration Day.

At the same time Joe Biden was being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol as the nation’s 46th president on Wednesday, David Lee of Marion was able to stand sentinel 475 miles away, at another seat of government.

Wearing blue jeans and a military-style vest with an American flag patch on the front, Lee waved a large state flag and donned a “Make America Great Again” ball cap.

Just over his shoulder, a kilted man urged passersby to “DENOUNCE WHITE POWER,” his white placard emblazoned with a black circle with a rising fist in the center.

The two men spoke at one point, but casually.

“We just don’t want anything to happen to our state capitol. We just want to rally and protest in peace and show that citizens do care,” Lee said. “If you’re wanting to come here and cause trouble, no. No.”