Who won and who's ahead in key Richland, Lexington election races

Here are current results of key races in Richland and Lexington counties.

It is unclear if all absentee votes have been counted so some results could shift.

(Note: Current Richland data was not available on the state election website on Wednesday morning. Results are based on last data available data from earlier Wednesday.)

U.S. House 2nd District: Republican incumbent Joe Wilson defeated Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs, despite being outraised by the political newcomer. Wilson holds a 62 percent to 37 percent lead.

U.S. House 6th District: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the third highest-ranking member of Congress, held his seat against Republican John McCollum. Clyburn holds a 65 percent to 34 percent lead.

S.C. Senate District 20: Republican Benjamin Dunn holds a slim lead of about 350 votes over Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian for the seat based in Columbia.

S.C. Senate District 22: Democratic incumbent Mia McLeod has an edge of about 600 votes on Republican Lee Blatt in the district covering Northeast Richland.

S.C. Senate District 23: Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy defeated Democrat Bill Brown for the central Lexington County seat. Shealy has a commanding 74 percent to 26 percent lead.

S.C. Senate District 26: Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, the current longest-serving legislator in the Statehouse, is looking strong against Republican Chris Smith for the seat based in Lexington County.

S.C. House District 71: Republican Rep. Nathan Ballentine defeated Democrat Terry Seawright in the district covering some of the region's fastest-growing areas near Lake Murray. Ballentine leads 70 percent to 26 percent.

S.C. House District 73: Democratic Rep. Chris Hart won with a commanding 74 percent to 26 percent advantage over Republican Myron Samuels for the seat north of Columbia.

S.C. House District 74: House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford will go back to the Statehouse with a 80 percent to 20 percent topping of Republican Vimalkumar Jariwala for the seat in downtown and north Columbia.

S.C. House District 75: Republican Rep. Kirkman Finlay is ahead of Rhodes Bailey by 900 votes for the seat east of downtown Columbia.

S.C. House District 78: Democratic incumbent Beth Bernstein is in command of her race with 58 percent of the vote over Republican Viresh Sinha for the seat just northeast of Columbia.

S.C. House District 80: Republican Vincent Wilson is leading Democrat Jermaine Johnson, who defeated Rep. Jimmy Bales in the primary, by 600 votes for the seat on the eastern edge of Richland County and western edge of Kershaw County.

Richland County Council District 3: Democrat incumbent Yvonne McBride is well ahead of Republican Tony Spain.

Richland County Council District 9: Democrat Overture Walker holds a lead on Republican Gary Dennis for the seat that opened after the death of Chip Jackson.

Lexington County Council District 5: Republican Gene "Bimbo" Jones won the seat held by the retiring Bobby Keisler in a race with Democrat Bobby Porter by 70 percent to 30 percent.

Richland One School Board At-Large: Incumbent Jonathan Milling and newcomer Angela Clyburn, the daughter of U.S. Rep Jim Clyburn who will succeed Lila Anna Sauls, have the edge for the two at-large seats over Tamika Myers (who is about 150 votes shy), John Adams, Shea Harley and Raquel Thomas.

Richland One School Board Seat 2: Board chairman Jamie Devine leads Jacquelyn Hurston in their race for the downtown Columbia seat.

Richland One School Board Seat 4: Incumbent Cheryl Harris is well ahead of Shannon Edmund Williams for the Lower Richland seat.

Richland Two School Board: Incumbents Lindsay Agostini and Monica Elkins and newcomer Lashonda McFadden are leading for three seats against board chairman James Shadd, Dee Bell-Williams, Deon Jacobs, Rhonda Meisner, James Mobley, Lawrence Superstar Terry and Maryann Wright.

Lexington-Richland Five School Board (Richland): Matt Hogan holds a solid lead over incumbent Robert Gantt and Jane Westbury.

Lexington-Richland Five School Board (Lexington): Newcomers Rebecca Hines and Catherine Huddle have large leads board chairman Michael Cates, April Alsup and Joseph Lindler.

Lexington One School Board: Incumbents Mike Anderson, Anne Marie Green and Brent Powers and newcomer Kathy Henson defeated Mike Griffin, Jason Hinton, Reese McCurdy, Travis Price, Chris Rice and Chelsea Snelgrove.