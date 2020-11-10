SC Republicans, including Graham, stick by Trump after election in sign of GOP's future

COLUMBIA — Top South Carolina Republicans are sticking firmly in line behind President Donald Trump a week after the general election, unanimously arguing he should not concede the race against President-elect Joe Biden until all legal challenges are exhausted despite growing leads for Biden in multiple key states.

The unyielding support indicates Trump will remain a near-omnipotent force in Republican politics over the years to come regardless of the outcome in this year's election, especially in red states like South Carolina where Trump won a higher percentage of the vote than any presidential candidate since 2004.

Foremost among Trump's South Carolina supporters is U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who went quiet for only about 48 hours after winning his own reelection last Tuesday before swiftly resuming his pre-election role as one of Trump's most vocal defenders, pledging to donate $500,000 from his campaign account to Trump's legal fund.

Over the weekend Graham sought to elevate the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud, especially from a U.S. postal worker in Erie, Pa., who claimed that a supervisor attempted to backdate postmarks on mail ballots.

Within a few days, that postal worker fully recanted his allegation under questioning from investigators and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit, according to the U.S. House Oversight Committee.

In a Monday interview on Fox News radio, Graham doubled down, saying Trump should not only continue challenging the results but also consider running again in 2024 if the legal challenges do not succeed.

"I would encourage President Trump, if after all this he does fall short, we just can't quite get there, to not let this movement die, to consider running again, to create an organization, platforms over the next four years to keep his movement alive," said Graham, R-S.C.

"Grover Cleveland came back," Graham added, referring to the late 19th-century president who served two non-consecutive terms. "President Trump should think about it, if he falls short."

Some political observers expressed surprise at Graham's continued defense of Trump, apparently expecting he would revert to his pre-2017 distance from Trump now that he has secured another six years in office.

But Republican strategists in Graham's home state said the senator's pro-Trump rhetoric tracks with what a clear majority of his constituents wanted when they voted decisively in favor of Trump and Graham.

"Those people apparently think Sen. Graham was lying for the last four years and they won't believe us if we tell them the sky is blue," S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick said of Graham's critics. "Obviously Sen. Graham supports the president and he's been straightforward about it."

Republican strategist Walter Whetsell, who led a pro-Graham super PAC during South Carolina's U.S. Senate race, said Graham likely intends to be in office far longer than just the next six years, noting his predecessor Strom Thurmond served in the U.S. Senate for 47 years until he was 100 years old.

So it would not make political sense, Whetsell said, for Graham to immediately turn his back on the majority of South Carolina voters who just last week voted for him and Trump.

"That's just not who he is and not what he believes," Whetsell said.

Graham has been far from alone among South Carolina's leading Republicans in defending Trump's decision to continue challenging the election even as Biden begins his transition and world leaders, including Trump allies like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have congratulated Biden on the victory.

Four incumbent Republican members of South Carolina's congressional delegation as well as the Lowcountry's newly elected U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace held a news conference Tuesday at the Statehouse to announce proposed legislation to give more federal guidance to states about how they should conduct elections.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, said the group acknowledges the constitutionally granted role that states play in administering elections, which Republicans have historically sought to defend from federal intrusion.

"But with federal names on the ballot, we have a keen interest that it be done legally," Wilson said, explaining that their proposals will include requiring photo identification for all voters and purging voter-registrations rolls every few years to eliminate voters who have died or moved out of state.

While they looked ahead to future elections, all five of the Republicans also said they do not believe the 2020 election should be considered over yet or that Trump has any reason to concede.

The Republicans repeatedly compared the issue to the 2000 election, when Democrat Al Gore conceded to Republican George W. Bush 47 days after the election following legal challenges that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the dispute in that race was centered around a single state, Florida, and just 537 votes — a tiny fraction of the tens of thousands of votes that now separate Trump in Biden in multiple states. Biden's lead in crucial swing state Pennsylvania had climbed to almost 50,000 votes as more mail ballots have continued to be counted.

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, said in a statement Tuesday that "it has been painfully frustrating to watch the President of the United States deny reality and attempt to subvert the results of last week’s election, which he lost fair and square."

"Trust me, I know how disappointing it can be to lose an election," Cunningham said. "But it is our duty to maintain and protect the bedrock of our democracy for the future by accepting the results and not further exploiting the divisions in our nation with conspiracy theories and outright lies."

Mace, who defeated Cunningham by less than 6,000 votes last week, disagreed, saying she does not believe Trump needs to concede until all legal challenges are complete.

"Once those legal measures are exhausted, then everybody’s got to accept the results of the election, no matter what happens," Mace said. "That's what would ensure the integrity of our election and the confidence of the voters."

All of the efforts amounted to further evidence that Trump continues to set the agenda for Republicans and will maintain broad influence over the party as long he remains a force in American politics, in office or out of it.

"President Trump has made an incredible stamp on the party," McKissick said. "Anybody who thinks that's going to change, no matter what happens in the next couple of weeks, is out of their mind."