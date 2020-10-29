SC Republicans, Democrats recruit more poll watchers than ever to report voting problems

COLUMBIA — If you wait until Election Day to vote in South Carolina, chances are a partisan poll watcher will be monitoring your precinct for problems.

South Carolina's Republican and Democratic parties both say they are mounting their largest-ever poll watching operations, stationing thousands of volunteers and attorneys across the state to address troubles at precincts and ensure votes are counted accurately.

The expansion of poll watching in South Carolina comes amid a crucial presidential cycle that is expected to break voter turnout records in a year with a volatile White House battle between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden and a surprisingly close U.S. Senate race with Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison.

The swelling ranks of partisan poll watchers also reflects a lingering distrust of U.S. election security.

“The incentive to engage in nefarious behavior is directly correlated to the closeness of the race,” said former U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles, a Columbia lawyer who is leading the state Democratic Party’s legal efforts on Election Day. “The Jaime Harrison race is on the radar. It’s in play. There are a lot of people in both parties who know that race is close.”

Poll watchers are political volunteers who can observe — but not interact with — voters in precincts. They must wear name tags that indicate the party they represent.

They are trained to document and report to party attorneys any polling problems they observe, including missing voter registration paperwork, improper campaigning outside precincts, broken voting machines and voter intimidation.

Poll watchers also have the authority, though it is used rarely, to challenge ballots in which a person could be voting illegally. But poll managers can kick out poll watchers who repeatedly make unfounded challenges or otherwise become unruly.

With Election Day approaching, both major parties have scrambled to sign up and train volunteers for the job.

South Carolina Democrats say they are stationing more than 1,250 volunteers and 250 lawyers across the state. They hope to have a presence at roughly 75 percent of South Carolina's 2,300 precincts, focusing on areas with large turnout or a history of voting problems. The party is staffing nine regional offices — plus a central “war room” in Columbia — with party lawyers ready to handle reports of voting problems.

The state GOP also expects its largest Election Day operation ever but declined to disclose how many volunteers it has until after polls close.

“We’re proud of what we’ve put together, so we’re going to brag about it after the fact,” state GOP spokeswoman Clare Robinson said.

County Republican parties have worked frantically over the past month to train poll watchers.

This week, in an email calling for more volunteers, Richland County GOP Chairwoman Eaddy Roe Willard warned party activists that the Graham-Harrison race is too close to take any chances.

Poll watching is important, she said, because Richland County is ranked No. 3 in the country on the “U.S. Department of Justice’s County Watch List for Voter Irregularities and Fraud.”

But “no such list exists,” a senior DOJ official told The Post and Courier this week. Willard admitted to the newspaper she didn’t verify the list existed after hearing about it from someone else.

“I have to admit, I have that secondhand,” Willard said.

Richland County has had a decade of voting problems including certifying incorrect election results, failing to deploy enough machines, missing a recount deadline and not counting more than 1,000 ballots. The June primary was marred by an extreme shortage of poll workers because of COVID-19 fears and reports of people receiving incorrect ballots. The state Election Commission stepped in to assist the county with the runoff elections later that month.

Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he remains skeptical of the state Election Commission after the agency released sample ballots without former Vice President Joe Biden’s name printed on it as the Democratic presidential candidate. The agency quickly corrected the error.

“We’re going to have eyes and ears in every part of South Carolina to make sure that the partisan bent is not something that steals an election,” Robertson said.

Robertson said he has heard of a case during early voting in GOP-dominated Spartanburg County in which a poll worker refused to help a blind voter cast a ballot for Biden. The poll worker denied the incident took place, but the Spartanburg County election director apologized to the voter's daughter, according to a report in the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said poll watchers have rarely identified actual instances of voter fraud.

“In most cases, a voter wouldn’t necessarily notice a watcher," he said.

Elections officials are hopeful voting problems will be scarce this year since more than 1 million of South Carolina's 3.5 million registered voters have already cast their ballots.

“The polling place process is pretty straightforward," Whitmire said. "You show your ID. They find you on the list, and you vote. That is the overwhelming, vast majority of voters — this simple process.”