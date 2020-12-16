SC congressman Joe Wilson tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining through holidays

COLUMBIA — U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson became the fourth current or incoming member of the S.C. congressional delegation to test positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier this evening (Wednesday), I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19," the 72-year-old Springdale Republican said in a statement. "I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday.

"Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms. It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus."

Wilson was at the Statehouse on Monday when S.C. electors cast votes for President Donald Trump and attended lunch at the Columbia Rotary with fellow U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rick Hill.

Wilson joins U.S. Reps. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, and Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, as members of the S.C. delegation to be infected by the virus. U.S Rep.-elect Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, tested positive when she was state representative.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott also revealed Wednesday that he was infected. Lott was already quarantining at home since Dec. 10 after learning of possible exposure when a relative tested positive.