Newcomers win most seats in Richland and Lexington school board races

COLUMBIA — Tuesday’s election altered the landscape of several capital region school boards, where just two incumbents were returned among eight open seats.

Newly elected members will have a chance to reset policy at time when all are facing uncertain futures.

Richland One

Arguably the biggest name on any school board ballot, 47-year-old Angela Clyburn, daughter of U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, coasted to victory for one of two at-large seats. She netted 31.2 percent of the vote.

Clyburn ran on a platform that promised to make teacher recruitment and retention priorities. She also wants to ensure adequate technology is in place to assist virtual learning this year and beyond.

Clyburn, a graduate of the district’s W.J. Keenan High School, also pulled in nearly $14,000 worth of contributions from big names in South Carolina Democratic politics including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, state Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston and Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster, who was the lieutenant governor nominee in 2018.

The name recognition helped, Clyburn acknowledged, but she was determined to run based on her own vision and merits.

“I wouldn’t trade my parents for anything in the world. I didn’t bring up my dad unless someone asked me,” Clyburn said.

Joining Clyburn will be Tamika Myers, of Hopkins. She took 19.5 percent of the vote.

She topped incumbent Jonathan Milling. The other at-large board member, Lila Ann Sauls, chose not to seek reelection.

Myers did not return messages seeking comment, and her voice mail was full. Myers ran a word-of-mouth-campaign, eschewing Facebook or other social media portals to outline her platform.

She participated in several candidate forums and said on a League of Women Voters guide her focus is making sure the district is reaching students in need of additional support, such as those that are homeless, mentally ill or in poverty.

Myers did not file a statement of economic interest or disclose campaign contributions to the state Ethics Commission ahead of the election as required. But she wasn’t alone — Richland One candidate Raquel Thomas also did not file reports.

Milling built a nearly $24,000 war chest, including a $1,000 contribution from state Sen. Dick Harpootlian of Columbia.

Richland Two

Incumbents Lindsay Agostini and Monica Elkins-Johnson locked in fresh terms, but chairman James Shadd was ousted, as former Spring Valley High School Improvement Council member LaShonda McFadden took the third highest vote total in the district.

Between them, the incumbents spent almost $35,000 on their campaigns, according to state-filed finance reports.

Agostini, first elected in 2016, got almost $22,000 worth of contributions, including $1,000 each from Greenville businessman John Warren, a Republican who took Gov. Henry McMaster to a primary runoff in 2018.

She took nearly 17 percent of the vote.

Agostini, a fiscal disciplinarian who rejects lavish spending requests, wants competitive pay for teachers and larger investments in broadband capabilities for Richland Two students.

Elkins-Johnson heads into her third term with a focus on increasing the district’s diversity initiatives, keeping teacher pay equitable and investing in more media specialists across Richland Two’s 40 schools.

McFadden, who spent just $1,110 on her campaign, captured 13.4 percent of the vote — the 21,654 ballots cast for her enough to earn her a spot.

McFadden has emphasized use of new metrics to measure student achievement beyond success rates on standardized tests. Among her proposals is redesigning the district’s alternative school program and boost participation in advanced placement courses.

Shadd raised nearly $30,000, according to state campaign finance data.

Lexington-Richland 5

Longtime incumbents Michael Cates and Robert Gantt — chairman and secretary of the board respectively — were defeated handily, setting up a new era of governance for the district that often voted in 4-3 blocs.

Matt Hogan, a senior account executive in the insurance industry, sailed passed Gantt, capturing 44.3 percent of the vote, to end Gantt’s 20-year tenure on the board. Hogan wants to tighten up the district’s awarding of construction contracts and spending practices, hoping savings can be found that can be reinvested into student achievement.

He also favors a more robust curriculum that puts more emphasis on skilled trades and forge internships with area businesses to promote career pathways for students not planning to attend a four-year college or university.

Joining Hogan will be Rebecca Blackburn Hines and Catherine Huddle, who both outperformed Cates to fill the seats, one of which was left vacant by the retirement of Beth Hutchison.

Huddle took almost a third of the overall vote, with 31.4 percent. That allows her to focus on a platform calling for more per-pupil spending, an increase to the district’s maintenance budget and creation of a committee including parents, teachers and staff to recommend strategy proposals to board members.

Hines got 26 percent of the vote and getting financial support from Lexington-Richland 5 incumbent Ken Loveless, who contributed $1,000 to her campaign, according to state filing data.

Hines is pushing for more college and career readiness opportunities and wants the district to create an emergency response plan that will prepare it for any challenges that could impact traditional classroom learning.

Holding on to and bringing in talented teachers was a campaign pillar for Hines, who wants to see stronger support for first-year educators and mentorship programs.

Cates, first elected to the board in 2016, raised just under $2,600 in his re-election bid, while Gantt took in $8,100 worth of contributions.