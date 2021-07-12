Money pouring into campaigns as Columbia city elections heat up — but key reports missing

COLUMBIA — As races heat up for an election that will reshape Columbia City Council, more money is pouring into the various campaigns.

But the current financial picture isn't clear in the campaign to succeed Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Two of the three candidates for mayor had yet to file required quarterly reports showing campaign donations and spending by the evening of July 12, two days after the state-mandated deadline. Candidates have a five-day grace period after the deadline before facing fines.

Three seats are open in the council races, and candidates who were later in announcing campaigns have picked up steam a month before candidates can formally file to run for office. Filing opens in August for the nonpartisan election Nov. 2.

Here's what the campaigns reported raising from April through June, with July 10 the deadline to file second quarter reports.

Mayor

None of the mayoral candidates — council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann and former mayor's aide Sam Johnson — had filed by the required July 10 deadline and only Devine had filed by the afternoon July 12. Rickenmann and Johnson each said their reports would be filed by the afternoon of July 12, but neither appeared by 8 p.m.

Devine pulled in another $105,000 from April to June and has raised $221,529 for the election cycle. She has $101,348 on hand. Devine's campaign touted more than 600 donors and the wide range in the amounts of those who gave.

Fellow at-large council representative Howard Duvall and CNN contributor and former S.C. lawmaker Bakari Sellers are among the notable contributors to Devine's campaign during the previous quarter, each having given $500.

"The level of support we are receiving from people from all over this city is humbling," Devine said in a statement.

Johnson's campaign said in a release July 7 that he had raised $115,402 during the past three months, more than tripling the $36,881 he received in the first quarter. Rickenmann and Devine both come out of the gate with six-figure hauls during the first quarter.

In a statement, Johnson said the uptick was proof of momentum for the first-time candidate.

“It’s humbling and exciting," Johnson said in the statement. "You don’t see that kind of growth in just three months, particularly for a first time candidate, and this is just the beginning,”

City Council at-large

Aditi Bussells, a doctor of public health and researcher at the Children's Trust of South Carolina, continues to pace the field for the citywide seat held by Devine. She's raised $63,812 from almost 400 donations.

Among her top contributors are eight corporations registered to Shawn Miller that have each given the maximum $1,000, her filings show. Barbara and Bobby Williams, owners of Columbia restaurant chain Lizard's Thicket, also gave $1,000.

Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey's at-large campaign has pulled in $55,855 after picking up $41,868 in the second quarter. He's only spent $2,000 so far and has the most cash on hand, with $53,855 to Bussells' $53,128.

Bailey's campaign has leaned on his colleagues in the legal community: 95 donors are from attorneys or law firms, his filings show.

Deitra Matthews, an environmental lobbyist and former educator, has now raised $29,418 for the election cycle and had $12,487 on hand as of her second quarter report.

Heather Bauer, a project manager and business owner, reported raising another $6,449 to reach $25,211 for her campaign. She had $4,440 on hand to begin the third quarter.

City Council District 1

Attorney and former city official Tina Herbert raised $24,237 during the second quarter and she has $19,395 on hand in her bid to represent the North Columbia district. Among her donations is $500 from Benjamin, a former law colleague who Herbert worked with in City Hall as the director of the city Office of Business Opportunities.

Her opponent, Department of Corrections employee and nonprofit founder Christa Williams, has raised $4,254 and has $131 in her campaign account, her filings show.

City Council District 4

The former State Commerce Secretary Taylor continued to build his war chest despite not yet having anyone publicly opposing him.

He's now raised $147,620 in his bid to win his friend Rickenmann's seat. He pulled in $66,535 from April until June.

Despite running unopposed, Taylor's campaign has spent about $19,000 to get started, his filings show. The money has paid for social media, a communications contractor and campaign mailers.

Among the 100 donors and corporations that have given the maximum $1,000 contribution to Taylor's campaign are Rickenmann, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, and State Ports Authority chairman Bill Stern.