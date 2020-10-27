Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison agree to a final SC Senate debate on Friday

COLUMBIA — U.S. Senate foes Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison have agreed to a final debate four days before Election Day in the race for one of South Carolina's prized seats.

The debate held by The Post and Courier, S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio will take place 7 p.m. Friday in the S.C. ETV studios in Columbia with no audience. The candidates' only other previous debate at Allen University in Columbia had no audience.

A second debate planned at a Spartanburg television station this month became a set of separate question-and-answer sessions after a disagreement cover COVID-19 testing.

The final debate is happening after the Senate approved Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. Graham pushed through her conformation quickly as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham, the Republican incumbent seeking a fourth term who is a close ally of President Donald Trump, is in a surprisingly close race with Harrison, a former state Democratic Party chairman and high-ranking Democratic National Committee official.

Harrison has outraised Graham, gathering a national record $100 million-plus for a Senate seat.

The final debate will air and stream on S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio. The debate will be moderated by S.C. Public Radio reporter Thelisha Eaddy, S.C. ETV reporter Gavin Jackson and Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove.