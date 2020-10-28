Lee County is last SC district to bring students back inside the classroom

COLUMBIA — Lee County is the last of South Carolina's 81 school districts to make plans for bringing students back into the classroom.

The poor, rural county of 1,650 students informed the state Department of Education on Wednesday that it plans to offer in-person learning to at least some students beginning Nov. 12, said agency spokesman Ryan Brown.

The district, which has been fully virtual since its school year opened Sept. 8, hasn't provided the state any further details, and Superintendent Wanda Matthews did not immediately respond to an email.

Districts' reopening plans have been a hodgepodge across the state and evolved even after they submitted their plans to the state agency.

Richland 2 in Columbia's northeast suburbs, which launched the school year Aug. 31, is the only other district in the state still fully online. But it plans to start bringing students back next Wednesday, the day after the election, with elementary students returning five days a week and middle and high schoolers coming in twice weekly.

About two dozen teachers unhappy with those plans protested outside the district office Tuesday.

Neighboring Richland 1, which includes downtown Columbia, began bringing primary grade students back this week, with plans for third- through 12th-graders to begin returning Nov. 5.

Statewide, 17 school districts offer a full week in the classroom for all grades, while a dozen offer five days of face-to-face learning in the elementary grades. Forty districts offer a mix of online and in-person classes weekly for all grades, while Orangeburg County offers that hybrid option for elementary students.