Kevin Alexander Gray, Columbia civil rights activist and restaurant owner, has died

COLUMBIA — Kevin Alexander Gray, a longtime South Carolina civil rights activist, author, editor and co-owner of Railroad BBQ in downtown Columbia, died March 7, an obituary from Leevy's Funeral Home and a friend of Gray's confirmed.
Gray was 65 and spent much of his life as a fixture of Columbia politics and activism. He served on the American Civil Liberties Union's national board and was South Carolina coordinator for the Rev. Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign in the 1980s.
"Kevin fought for people, he was clear about his ideas, he was outspoken, he was unafraid to challenge authority," said Michaela Pilar Brown, a prominent name in the city's arts scene and owner of Mike Brown Gallery.
Brown called Gray a radical thinker and a lovely human.
Gray was the author of "Waiting for Lightning to Strike: The Fundamentals of Black Politics" and in 2014 he edited “Killing Trayvons: An Anthology of Violence,” in the wake of the 2012 killing of Black teenager Trayvon Martin.
In March 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a halt, Gray opened Railroad BBQ at 2001 Hampton St. A Free Times article detailing that opening identified him as "integral in a host of community organizing efforts through the years" including his contributions as a writer and editor for African-American newspapers across the state.
The walls of his barbecue restaurant, which Gray decorated himself, are filled with hundreds of photographs, political posters, stickers and other pieces of history. He spent years renovating and preparing the restaurant, only to have to immediately shut the doors when the pandemic began.
“I wasn’t really operating on anybody’s timeframe except my own, I must admit,” Gray told Free Times in a previous interview. “That’s how I usually operate. It did take me a little while to say, ‘OK, I’m done,’ and open it.”
The restaurant, like others around town after the pandemic subsided, eventually reopened its doors and drew attention for its classic Southern barbecue favorites like pulled pork and a large offering of sides.
"We set this restaurant up as a gathering place for people, to have communications and as a community economic development project," Gray said in a 2022 interview through the Julian Bond Oral History Project.
Gray, one of five children, grew up in Spartanburg. His family owned Gray's Groceries, a small grocery store, Gray in that 2022 interview. He described himself as "radical, even back then" and said his father often feared for his son's safety in the 1960s South.
"That was my father and his brothers, how they came up... they came up at a time when the Klan was active," Gray said.
Gray was good at understanding the needs of the community and even better at knowing how to articulate that, his longtime friend, Lawrence Moore said. Moore also said he would tease Gray for his keen ability to memorize song lyrics.
Gray worked as an editor of Black News, a longtime weekly newspaper in Columbia.
"He confronted power, rightly — or wrongly, sometimes — in a very public way," Eileen Waddell, who worked with Gray at the newspaper said. "Others organized, worked behind the scenes and ran voter registration drives. Kevin took it to people in power verbally, to their face, Black and white, without holding back."
On occasion, Gray would call in to Antjuan Seawright's weekly public affairs radio show "Inside with Antjuan Seawright" and give insight or comments. Seawright, 37, said that despite their age gap, with Gray being in his 60s, that he always felt like they were "two different generations (fighting) for the same cause."
"I think that he certainly will be a voice that will be missed in the community and in the conversations around progress and change," Seawright said.
This story is developing and will be updated.