Graham touts blocking liberal agenda, Harrison pitches people over party in Senate debate

COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham repeatedly linked his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, to Congress' liberal leaders during Friday night's debate, saying "control of the Senate is on the ballot," as Harrison mocked the senator for talking so much about other politicians.

The two sparred over issues including health care, federal judges, COVID-19 and climate change in their second and final debate, sponsored by The Post and Courier and S.C. ETV, and held in ETV's Columbia studio without an audience.

Graham, in the biggest test of his political career, framed his re-election as a vote to block the "radical" agenda of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, two Democrats, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination.

"We’re going to defeat this virus. Use good, common sense. A vaccine is on the way. What will America look like after the virus? That’s what’s on the ballot," Graham said. "If the Senate goes to Democratic hands and they have the House, Senate and the White House, it will be the most radical change in the history of our country."

Harrison invited Graham to call Pelosi and debate her instead. An associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Harrison said he disagrees with his fellow Democrats on issues such as defunding the police, noting there are officers in his own family.

And he opposed the idea of putting more judges on the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court — even as Graham insisted Harrison would go along with whatever his party leaders decide.

"As it relates to packing the court, we can’t just do the politically expedient thing. When you open Pandora’s box, you’ve got to be willing to live with the consequences," Harrison said. "I don’t believe or see any reason why we should do that at this point."

The former state Democratic Party chairman painted himself as someone who will put what's good for South Carolinians over party, saying the discussion about liberal versus conservative judges reflects what's wrong with politics.

"I don’t care what’s going on in Washington, D.C., because right now Rome is on fire here in South Carolina. The families that are at the hospitals right now don’t care about courts. They don’t care about any of that," Harrison said. "At their greatest time of need, they needed a senator to say, 'You know what? I’m going to hold their hand and say, 'It will be better and I will work to do better.' "

As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Graham oversaw Barrett's contentious confirmation process. Not a single Democrat voted for her. Graham tried repeatedly to get Harrison to say whether he would have voted for her, noting Harrison opposed the two other justices put on the nation's high court during the Trump administration.

Harrison never answered that question, but he said he would've voted for Chief Justice John Roberts, seated in 2005. And he thanked Graham for voting for two justices put on the bench during the Obama administration.

But he also bashed Graham for not backing Obama's pick in the last year of his presidency, noting, again, that Graham said then he wouldn't support any nominee leading up to a presidential election.

Graham countered it's Harrison who's run a deceptive campaign with TV ads and mailers urging people to vote for Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe, who dropped out of the race weeks ago and endorsed Graham, as a way to siphon votes from the incumbent.

"What Harrison is doing is playing a game with the ballot," Graham said.

But Harrison countered Bledsoe's name remains on the ballot, people can still vote for him, and it's his job to educate voters on his opponents' positions.

The contest has shattered state and national fundraising records.

Last week, Harrison became the first U.S. Senate candidate in history to raise more than $100 million. Combining that with Graham's haul this election cycle of more than $70 million made the race already four times more expensive than the state's previous record high.

The pair are on track to hit the $200 million mark by the time the votes are counted.

The candidates’ only other debate was Oct. 3 at historically black Allen University in Columbia. It too had no audience.

A planned, second debate at a Spartanburg TV station was scrapped hours before it was scheduled to start and turned into separate, 25-minute interviews, over a testing spat. Harrison publicly insisted that Graham take a COVID-19 test before the event, and the senator refused, saying he'd tested negative a week earlier and the Senate's doctor told him he didn't need another one.