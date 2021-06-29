Ex-SC lawmaker heading to prison for misconduct, perjury in Statehouse corruption probe

COLUMBIA — A former lawmaker pled guilty and will spend 18 months in prison for misconduct in office and perjury for lying to the state grand jury while being prosecuted as part of a major statehouse corruption probe.
With this conviction, Rep. Jim Harrison is believed to be the first former lawmaker to be sent to prison for illegal acts related to his time in office since the Operation Lost Trust scandal, an FBI-led bribery and corruption investigation that, in the 90s, ended with 27 convictions or guilty pleas —17 of them from state legislators.
The Columbia Republican was originally convicted in 2018 of secretly profiting from work he did for the influential Richard Quinn & Associates consulting firm, failing to report that he earned nearly $1 million while working for Quinn for 13 years. Harrison said he worked on campaigns, but the investigation found Harrison received cuts of retainers paid to the firm by corporate clients.
The firm had been one the most powerful around the Statehouse until allegations arose that the Quinns made millions by illegally influencing legislation to benefit corporate and political clients. The firm was fined for illegal lobbying.
The state Supreme Court, in January 2021, voted 3-2 to reverse that original conviction saying that the special prosecutor appointed to the case, Democratic 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe of Orangeburg, overstepped his mandate and should not have pursued misconduct charges against Harrison, who chaired the powerful House Judiciary Committee.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson had recused himself from the case because of a conflict of interest with targets of the investigation.
A new special prosecutor appointed by the State Attorney General's office, Barry Barnette of Spartanburg, recharged Harrison for the corruption crimes he pled to June 29. Harrison entered an Alford plea, pleading guilty without admitting guilt, to statutory and common law misconduct in office.
Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen upheld a previous 18 month sentence issued for perjury. Harrison will serve time for all three crimes concurrently.
"She did the right thing," Pascoe said of the perjury sentence. "It was a good day."
Harrison, age 70, will report to prison, surrendering himself to the state Department of Corrections on July 1, though he’ll likely serve only a fraction of his time due to state laws that allow prisoners to cut down sentences for good behavior and work. Harrison’s attorney also asked for special considerations due to his age and heart-related health ailments.
The statehouse probe that netted Harrison and others came out of a SLED report written following an investigation into then-House Speaker Bobby Harrell. The Charleston Republican pleaded guilty in 2014 to misusing campaign cash and agreed to resign from office.
Quinn — once a political adviser to presidential candidates, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster — has been indicted twice over the course of the investigation. Quinn also advised top corporations, including AT&T and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, and large state agencies, including the University of South Carolina and the State Ports Authority.
Quinn’s first illegal lobbying and conspiracy charges were dropped in 2017 when his son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn, agreed to plead guilty to a misconduct charge for failing to include a financial conflict on disclosure forms. Rick Quinn, a Lexington Republican, served probation and resigned from office as part of his plea.
Richard Quinn then was indicted again about two years ago on 11 counts of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice, accused of lying to the state grand jury.
House Majority Leader Jim Merrill, a Daniel Island Republican, pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge and resigned from office in 2017. He received probation.
Pascoe, during his six year span in charge of the probe, also won a guilty plea on misconduct charges from state Sen. John Courson, who agreed to resign.
Barnette, the 7th Circuit solicitor since 2011, has taken over to handle lingering corruption and perjury cases against former state Rep. Tracy Edge, of North Myrtle Beach, Courson and Richard Quinn.
Andy Shain contributed to this report from Columbia.