Election Day in Columbia: Wi-Fi woes slow voting, prison riot teams spotted near precinct

COLUMBIA — News about Election Day voting around the Capital City from Post and Courier Columbia reporters.
Wi-Fi woes slow some Columbia voting
Voters who arrived at the Old Woodlands precinct a half-hour before polls opened at 7 a.m. found about small line but still expected they would be well on their way to work or back home before 8 a.m.
But a Wi-Fi glitch turned what was supposed to be a quick check of voter registration data into ordeals lasting five minutes each, polls workers and watchers said. Casting votes on the new electronic machines were not affected once registration was complete.
The problem was fixed shortly before 9 a.m. but not before several voters left the line that snaked inside the Woodlands Park community center, including through its basketball court, and then outside across the parking lot and hundreds of feet along Old Knight Parkway.
"As much money as they put in the system, this should work," said Andrea Reynolds, a real estate agent. "Doesn't matter what side you're on, we're all stuck here together."
Marcilla Brown, the precinct manager at Old Woodlands, said other polling places were experiencing Wi-Fi issues as well. Richland County Elections Director Alexandria Stephens did not return calls and texts immediately Tuesday.
The start of voting was delayed for about one hour at the Shandon fire station in Columbia because poll workers did not have the right passwords to log in to voting machines, said Helen Foley, the precinct manager.
The glitches come as Richalnd County is trying to ease concerns about a decade's worth of voting problems that have included not having enough machines to not counting all the votes. State election officials had to assist with the county primary runoffs after staffing and ballot problems in the June primary.
— Andy Shain and Mike Fitts
Prison riot team spotted near Columbia precinct
At least 15 S.C. Department of Corrections officers dressed in riot gear were spotted Tuesday morning at St. Andrews Park, sparking concerns from voters casting ballots at a nearby precinct.
"Looks like an intimidation tactic, which seems inappropriate for a polling location," a Facebook commenter posted on a photo of the officers.
The members of the agency's red-uniformed Rapid Response Team were last seen in the streets of Columbia during large social justice protests the weekend after George Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police in May.
The team was training at the park, Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.
"This is absolutely not intentional," she said. "They train often in that park and had scheduled training for today. It’s a simple mistake. We shouldn’t have been there, absolutely, and they’re gone."
She wasn't sure how long they were there, but said as soon as a reporter called, the lieutenant in charge was told to end the training.
"It couldn’t have been very long, but we’re sorry," Shain said. "One of the reasons they don’t train on our property is because there are so many inmates who can see them. It had absolutely nothing to do with the election. They were absolutely not there for any purpose." — Seanna Adcox
Voters smoked out, blacked out at precincts
Smoke cleared out the Earlwood Park precinct in Columbia for about 20 minutes on Tuesday morning.
An overheated motor in the heating system caused the smoke, said Mike DeSumma, a spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 9:15 a.m. and evacuated the building. They cut power to the motor and ventilated the smoke before voting resumed.
Meanwhile, power crews were trying to restore electricity to a polling place at Hand Middle School near downtown Columbia.
A cashier at the Walgreens on Rosewood Drive said the transformer outside the building started sparking and flaming, knocking out power near the school. Columbia police were directing traffic by hand.— Jessica Holdman and Avery Wilks
Report voting issues to columbia@postandcourier.com