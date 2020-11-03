Election Day in Columbia: Wi-Fi, power woes slow voting; prison riot team spooks voters

COLUMBIA — News about Election Day voting around the Capital City from Post and Courier Columbia reporters.
Wi-Fi woes slow some Columbia voters
Voters who arrived at the Old Woodlands precinct a half-hour before polls opened at 7 a.m. found about small line but still expected they would be well on their way to work or back home before 8 a.m.
But a Wi-Fi glitch turned what was supposed to be a quick check of voter registration data into ordeals lasting five minutes each, polls workers and watchers said. Casting votes on the new electronic machines were not affected once registration was complete.
The problem was fixed shortly before 9 a.m. but not before several voters left the line that snaked inside the Woodlands Park community center, including through its basketball court, and then outside across the parking lot and hundreds of feet along Old Knight Parkway.
"As much money as they put in the system, this should work," said Andrea Reynolds, a real estate agent. "Doesn't matter what side you're on, we're all stuck here together."
Marcilla Brown, the precinct manager at Old Woodlands, said other polling places were experiencing Wi-Fi issues as well. Richland County Elections Director Alexandria Stephens did not return calls and texts immediately Tuesday.
The start of voting was delayed for about one hour at the Shandon fire station in Columbia because poll workers did not have the right passwords to log in to voting machines, said Helen Foley, the precinct manager.
The glitches come as Richalnd County is trying to ease concerns about a decade's worth of voting problems that have included not having enough machines to not counting all the votes. State election officials had to assist with the county primary runoffs after staffing and ballot problems in the June primary. — Andy Shain and Mike Fitts
Prison riot team startles voters near Columbia poll
At least 15 S.C. Department of Corrections officers dressed in riot gear were spotted Tuesday morning at St. Andrews Park, sparking concerns from voters casting ballots at a nearby precinct.
"Looks like an intimidation tactic, which seems inappropriate for a polling location," a Facebook commenter posted on a photo of the officers.
The members of the agency's red-uniformed Rapid Response Team were last seen in the streets of Columbia during large social justice protests the weekend after George Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police in May.
The team was training at the park, Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.
"This is absolutely not intentional," she said. "They train often in that park and had scheduled training for today. It’s a simple mistake. We shouldn’t have been there, absolutely, and they’re gone."
She wasn't sure how long they were there, but said as soon as a reporter called, the lieutenant in charge was told to end the training.
"It couldn’t have been very long, but we’re sorry," Shain said. "One of the reasons they don’t train on our property is because there are so many inmates who can see them. It had absolutely nothing to do with the election. They were absolutely not there for any purpose." — Seanna Adcox
Voters smoked out, blacked out at precincts
A power outage Tuesday morning temporarily delayed voting at three Rosewood and Shandon polling places near downtown Columbia.
A cashier at the Walgreens on Rosewood Drive said the transformer outside the building started sparking and flaming, knocking out power not far from Hand Middle School around 10 a.m.
The outage hit polling places at Hand as well as A.C. Moore and Rosewood elementary schools. Ballot-marking machines can't work without electricity, precinct managers said.
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat seeking reelection, visited A.C. Moore and Hand to check on the problems and see that voters were not discouraged by the outage. Harpootlian called former Gov. Jim Hodges, a Shandon resident who lobbies for Dominion Energy, to ask what happened and push the utility to restore power quickly.
Power was restored at 11:15 a.m. at A.C. Moore when a neighbor, John Aaron Gilchrist, showed up with a gas-powered generator. Hand was out of power for less than a half-hour before a poll worker went to get a generator. Rosewood got power back after 30 minutes, though a few voters chose to cast paper ballots in the meantime.
Dominion restored power to the entire area at 11:47 a.m., a spokeswoman for the utility said.
Meanwhile, smoke cleared out the Earlwood Park precinct in Columbia for about 20 minutes on Tuesday morning.
An overheated motor in the heating system caused the smoke, said Mike DeSumma, a spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 9:15 a.m. and evacuated the building. They cut power to the motor and ventilated the smoke before voting resumed. — Avery Wilks and Jessica Holdman
Absentee voting spike cools crowds at some precincts
The impact of South Carolina's record absentee voting wave was evident at a couple of typically busy precincts.
Hundreds of voters cast ballots hours after primary polls closed in June at North Springs Park on Clemson Road, a Northeast Richland location where four precincts were consolidated because of poll worker shortages.
On Tuesday, less than 10 percent of the precinct's voters cast ballots by noon.
A North Springs precinct clerk said a big boost in-person absentee voting contributed to holding down the Election Day total.
At the nearby Adult Activity Center on Parklane Road, a little more than 10 percent of registered voters had came by 1:30 p.m., a precinct clerk said. The polling location had long lines for days as people came for absentee in-person voting.
More than 134,300 absentee ballots were returned by the deadline in Richland County, an increase of 140 percent over 2016. — Adam Benson
Long lines despite record Lexington absentee voting
By the time Election Day rolled around, a record 59,000 absentee ballots had already been cast in Lexington County, up 120 percent from four years ago.
Still, lines were still sizable at some of the region's larger polling sites on Tuesday.
"I'll be here for as long as it takes," Sylvia Moore, a 71-year-old retired school teacher said as she waited to vote curbside at Irmo Elementary School.
Wait times were between 25 and 30 minutes at some of the larger precincts, but officials said the process was moving smoothly.
Moore said she opted to wait until Election Day because she didn't trust the integrity of mail-in options given the U.S. Postal Service's much publicized woes.
Lines also appeared longer than they actually were because of social distancing requirements. Pieces of tape spaced six feet apart kept voters from getting too close to one another.
Lexington County voters cited a range of issues that drove them to participate in this year's election, but the government's pandemic response and economic stability were top of mind.
At St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, a line of about 100 people stretched down its large parking lot about 11 a.m., but people moved through the precinct efficiently, officials there said. — Adam Benson
Report voting issues to columbia@postandcourier.com