Election could add to the GOP-majority in both SC legislative chambers

COLUMBIA — Several South Carolina veteran legislators could lose their seats, possibly adding to the Republican majority in both chambers.

Republicans hold a 27-to-19 majority in the state Senate and a 79-to-45 lead in the House. It appears they picked up at least one in each chamber.

With votes still being tallied late into Tuesday night, Democratic Sen. Floyd Nicholson, the former longtime mayor of Greenwood, was losing his bid for re-election to represent parts of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties.

Nicholson, first elected to the state Senate in 2008, was considered vulnerable, as he won re-election four years ago by less than 1,000 votes.

GOP Sen. Sandy Senn, of Charleston, was pulling ahead of her challenger to potentially keep her seat covering parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties. Other Lowcountry GOP senators who faced their biggest challenge in years appeared comfortably in the lead.

Of the 43 incumbent senators seeking another term, 27 faced major-party challengers. Three senators didn't seek re-election.

In the House, 43 incumbents — 25 Republicans and 18 Democrats — faced major-party opposition, or less than 40 percent of all incumbents on the ballot. There were seven additional contests Tuesday in seats left open by a House member who didn't seek re-election.

Republicans appear to have gained a seat representing Lancaster County.

Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, a Lancaster attorney, appears to be ousted by GOP challenger Sandy McGarry.

Powers Norrell, first elected in 2012, was the running mate of former Rep. James Smith, who tried unsuccessfully in 2018 to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster.

The parties could exchange seats in the Midlands, where many votes remained to be counted.

In Kershaw County, Democratic Rep. Laurie Funderburk of Camden was in a tight race to keep the seat she's held since 2004.

But GOP Rep. Kirkman Finlay was in a dead heat against his challenger to remain the last Republican from a Columbia-only legislative seat.

If those are a draw, it likely brings Republicans back to the 80-seat majority they held in the House until earlier this year, when Peter McCoy of James Island left to become U.S. attorney.

His replacement, Democrat Spencer Wetmore, appeared to be heading toward her first full-term win.