Election adding to the GOP-majority in both SC legislative chambers

COLUMBIA — At least four South Carolina veteran legislators have lost their seats, adding to the Republican majority in both chambers, according to unofficial election results.

Republicans hold a 27-to-19 majority in the state Senate and a 79-to-45 lead in the House. It appears they picked up at least two in each chamber.

With votes still being tallied late into Tuesday night, Democratic Sen. Floyd Nicholson, the former longtime mayor of Greenwood, was losing his bid for re-election to represent parts of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties.

Nicholson, first elected to the state Senate in 2008, was considered vulnerable, as he won re-election four years ago by less than 1,000 votes.

Sen. Glenn Reese, an Inman Democrat, was also losing the seat he'd managed to hold for three decades in conservative Spartanburg County.

GOP Sen. Sandy Senn, of Charleston, was pulling ahead of her challenger to potentially keep her seat covering parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties. Other Lowcountry GOP senators who faced their biggest challenge in years appeared comfortably in the lead.

Of the 43 incumbent senators seeking another term, 27 faced major-party challengers. Three senators didn't seek re-election. Two other Democratic incumbents were in tight races too close to call.

In the House, 43 incumbents — 25 Republicans and 18 Democrats — faced major-party opposition, or less than 40 percent of all incumbents on the ballot. There were seven additional contests Tuesday in seats left open by a House member who didn't seek re-election.

Republicans appear to have gained seats representing Lancaster and Kershaw counties.

Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, a Lancaster attorney, appears to be ousted by GOP challenger Sandy McGarry.

Powers Norrell, first elected in 2012, was the running mate of former Rep. James Smith, who tried unsuccessfully in 2018 to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster.

In Kershaw County, Democratic Rep. Laurie Funderburk of Camden was losing the seat she's held since 2004.

The final outcomes will likely expand the House's Republican majority to an all-time high, surpassing the 80 seats they held in the House until earlier this year, when Peter McCoy of James Island left to become U.S. attorney.

His replacement, Democrat Spencer Wetmore, appeared to be heading toward her first full-term win.