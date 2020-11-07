You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

Black Lives Matter, Trump supporters stage rival protests at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of protesters, most supporting President Donald Trump, rallied at the S.C. Statehouse on Saturday, gathering soon after a protest began by members of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

More than 400 protesters, many not wearing masks but most carrying pro-Trump signs, marched around the Statehouse because they did not have a permit

A strong police presence was in place, but no one was arrested. 

MAGA supporters 4
Buy Now

Supporters of President Donald Trump march around the S.C. Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Some 400 protesters are taking laps around the Statehouse. Some shouted "Trump, Trump!" Because they do not have a permit to protest or mach, they can’t stay in one place. Few protesters were seen wearing masks. Adam Benson/Staff

Shouts of “Trump! Trump!” and “We’re the silent majority!” were heard from those marching around the Statehouse grounds. ⁦

Terry Jackson, a small business owner from Lexington, carried a large "TRUMP 2020" flag and placard accusing Democrats of rigging the election.

"I'm feeling like I'm doing something for Donald Trump. The system is broke down and he's been bashed a lot the last four years. He's done a lot for my country," Jackson said. "I'm doing real good in my retail business. I was an independent until eight years ago but now I'm conservative, probably for life."

The protests began soon after The Associated Press and most television and news outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden had been projected to win the presidency, defeating incumbent Trump.

MAGA supporters 7
Buy Now

At the S.C. Statehouse grounds in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, supporters of President Donald Trump carry signs linking the president with Jesus as they chant, “USA.” Adam Benson/Staff

Lawrence Nathaniel, founder of Black Lives Matter South Carolina, said Biden's victory was important and reflective of the rising political clout that BLM chapters have gained across America since the death of George Floyd, from their street protests to voter registration drives, including several that were held in Columbia.

"I think when that knee was on George Floyd's neck, that was the turning moment for many Americans, especially African-Americans to say, 'We have to get people active, we have to get them out to vote,'" he said. BLM South Carolina held a modest rally at the state Capitol building as Trump backers walked seven laps in a Jericho march for Trump.

MAGA supporters 5
Buy Now

A Jericho walk at the S.C. Statehouse winds down with a prayer service on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. “We don’t fear politicians, we don’t fear BLM. We fear you. We pray for Donald Trump. We pray against the spirits of the enemy,” organizers said. Adam Benson/Staff

As they did, anti-Trump voters unaffiliated with BLM shouted at them, "Cry more, fascists!" and "You’re fired!" Others yelled curse words and similar sentiments.

Those at an impromptu prayer service supporting Trump worshipped. "We don’t fear politicians, we don’t fear BLM. We fear you. We pray for Donald Trump. We pray against the spirits of the enemy," said Trump activist Eric Corcoran. 

Trump opponents 1
Buy Now

A tense moment developed on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the S.C. Statehouse where anti-⁦President Trump protesters interrupted a prayer service by blaring “F Donald Trump” over a loudspeaker.

A police officer broke it up. Several Trump supporters blamed media at the scene for inflaming the situation. Adam Benson/Staff

Soon after, tensions flared, with those who opposed Trump interrupted the service by shouting over a loudspeaker, with participants screaming at them to leave. 

Follow Adam Benson on Twitter @AdamNewshound12.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News