Black Lives Matter, Trump supporters stage rival protests at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of protesters, most supporting President Donald Trump, rallied at the S.C. Statehouse on Saturday, gathering soon after a protest began by members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

More than 400 protesters, many not wearing masks but most carrying pro-Trump signs, marched around the Statehouse because they did not have a permit

A strong police presence was in place, but no one was arrested.

Shouts of “Trump! Trump!” and “We’re the silent majority!” were heard from those marching around the Statehouse grounds. ⁦

Terry Jackson, a small business owner from Lexington, carried a large "TRUMP 2020" flag and placard accusing Democrats of rigging the election.

"I'm feeling like I'm doing something for Donald Trump. The system is broke down and he's been bashed a lot the last four years. He's done a lot for my country," Jackson said. "I'm doing real good in my retail business. I was an independent until eight years ago but now I'm conservative, probably for life."

The protests began soon after The Associated Press and most television and news outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden had been projected to win the presidency, defeating incumbent Trump.

Lawrence Nathaniel, founder of Black Lives Matter South Carolina, said Biden's victory was important and reflective of the rising political clout that BLM chapters have gained across America since the death of George Floyd, from their street protests to voter registration drives, including several that were held in Columbia.

"I think when that knee was on George Floyd's neck, that was the turning moment for many Americans, especially African-Americans to say, 'We have to get people active, we have to get them out to vote,'" he said. BLM South Carolina held a modest rally at the state Capitol building as Trump backers walked seven laps in a Jericho march for Trump.

As they did, anti-Trump voters unaffiliated with BLM shouted at them, "Cry more, fascists!" and "You’re fired!" Others yelled curse words and similar sentiments.

Those at an impromptu prayer service supporting Trump worshipped. "We don’t fear politicians, we don’t fear BLM. We fear you. We pray for Donald Trump. We pray against the spirits of the enemy," said Trump activist Eric Corcoran.

Soon after, tensions flared, with those who opposed Trump interrupted the service by shouting over a loudspeaker, with participants screaming at them to leave.