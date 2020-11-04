Ballot counting continues in SC following record absentee turnout

COLUMBIA — Ballot counting across South Carolina continued overnight following record-breaking absentee voting and potentially the highest votes cast statewide in any presidential election, leaving the outcomes of many races unknown.

In South Carolina's capital county, the sheer volume of absentee ballots made it "more than likely we will not finish tonight," said Alexandria Stephens, Richland County's director of voter registration and elections.

She was unsure late Tuesday whether workers would stop at some point and resume counting Wednesday.

"We're still counting along with many other states and counties," said Stephens, hired earlier this year following a decade of election missteps in Richland County.

More than 1.3 million South Carolinians voted absentee ahead of Election Day, with 438,000 of those returned by mail. Four years ago, 503,000 people total voted absentee, either by mail or in-person.

South Carolina voters sent 300,000 more mail-in ballots than four years ago.

Given the unprecedented early turnout, absentee votes are expected to hold more sway than normal on who ultimately wins.

Dorchester County will not start counting its 13,500 mail-in absentee ballots until Wednesday because a printing error wouldn’t allow them to be scanned correctly.

The mishap will likely prevent a final result in the hotly-contested 1st District congressional race between Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger Nancy Mace.

Other coastal counties still counting included Horry and Charleston, where workers plan to work through the night.

Several counties that received the state's most absentee ballots this year — Greenville, Lexington, York and Beaufort — had not counted mailed-in ballots after midnight, according to data on the state election website.

Dorchester officials didn't learn of the printing error until Tuesday because state law doesn't allow counties to open absentee ballots before Election Day to start counting. A sample ballot went through the scanner earlier without errors.

The county Election Commission is looking at either having its printing vendor enlarge the scanning codes or having staff manually enter the information.

The record-breaking absentee voting amid the pandemic came after the Legislature temporarily changed state law to allow any registered voter to cast a ballot ahead of Election Day without giving an excuse. Normally, voters need to give one of 17 excuses to vote early, such as being at work, out of town, or older than 65.

Greenville County, the state's most populous, continued into the early morning counting roughly 91,000 absentee ballots.

Its elections director, Conway Belangia, sent volunteers home but said his core staff are staying into Wednesday morning until the count is finished. Each of the 25 thumb drives holding the absentee ballot data requires about five minutes to download.

"It takes a long time," he told The Post and Courier.

Jerrel Floyd, Nick Masuda, Anna B. Mitchell and Andy Shain contributed to this report.