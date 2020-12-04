At least 3 SC House members test positive for COVID in early meetings

COLUMBIA — At least three members of the South Carolina House have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks as lawmakers reconvened in Columbia for organizational meetings ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

Two freshman lawmakers — state Reps. Sandy McGarry, R-Lancaster; and Ryan McCabe, R-Lexington — reported on social media that they had tested positive in advance of this week's two-day organizational session. McGarry told The Lancaster News she believes she contracted the virus during a freshman orientation shortly before Thanksgiving.

Then, in an email to lawmakers and staff Thursday, a top aide to S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, wrote that there had been at least one positive COVID test result by a House member during this week's session during which lawmakers reelected party leaders and sorted into committees before they return in January.

"While the House continues to take as many precautions as possible and encourages all Members and staff to also take as many precautions as possible, the possibility of transmission does exist," wrote Lucas' chief of staff Patrick Dennis.

Dennis said that people who had close contact with the infected lawmaker, whom he did not name, had been asked to quarantine, and he encouraged all others who had been around the Statehouse this week to monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested.

This week was the first time that lawmakers had access to rapid COVID tests upon arrival at the Statehouse, a development that leaders hoped would mitigate the possibility of spread within the chambers.

S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said he thinks it's important that lawmakers continue doing their work and return in January, saying they "owe it to the people of South Carolina." But he urged all of his colleagues, some of whom continue to refuse to wear masks in the chamber, to be more careful.

"My request would be that all members exercise common courtesy and put on a mask whether they believe in it or not," Rutherford said. "I understand the speaker's predicament in not being able to force people to do it, but I applaud him for demonstrating leadership and wearing one himself. It's become political, but it shouldn't be political in a room that small."

Coronavirus cases have continued to spike in South Carolina in recent weeks. Thursday’s percent positive of daily COVID-19 tests was 23.8 percent, one of the highest rates on record, according to DHEC figures.

At least five state House members and one state senator had tested positive earlier in 2020, though there were no indications that they had interacted with legislative colleagues during those bouts with the illness.