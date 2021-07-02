Police provide more details on 2020 killing of Cayce 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE — The man who killed 6-year-old Faye Swetlik stashed her body in his Cayce apartment for two full days before burying her in a shallow grave, local police said in a newly issued report.

The report details, for the first time, 30-year-old Coty Taylor’s erratic behavior in the three days between his Feb. 10 slaying of Faye and his own suicide on Feb. 13.

Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said the report’s release is intended to bring closure to Faye’s death. He said his department would not make any further statements or answer any more questions about the case. But questions linger, nonetheless.

It still isn’t clear why officers didn’t find Swetlik’s body when they searched Taylor’s apartment the day before her body was found.

It isn’t known whether Taylor apprehended Swetlik by force or lured her away as she played in front of her home in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

And police haven’t established a motive behind the killing.

The abduction and murder of the bubbly, redheaded first-grader nearly 17 months ago shook the growing town of Cayce, west of Columbia, and garnered national attention.

In a prepared video statement, Snellgrove said his department followed every lead.

“All endings, evidence and facts point to the exact same conclusion: Coty Taylor abducted and murdered Faye Marie Swetlik and was the sole perpetrator in this horrible case," he said.

He said he was proud of his officers.

"I am at peace that we did absolutely everything we could have done to locate and bring Faye Swetlik home safely," he added.

Authorities interviewed Taylor, as well as other neighbors, during a three-day manhunt but did not come across Faye's body. An investigative report suggests the girl's body was kept in a laundry bag. The bag contained her DNA.

Taylor sprayed air freshener in the apartment after officers first visited, his roommate also told police.

The morning before Faye's body was found, Taylor moved her body to the nearby woods behind his apartment, police said. Videos released by Cayce's public safety department show Taylor went to Walmart's garden department, to purchase multiple items.

Taylor told a store employee he was trying to build a garden but had not worked on one since childhood. The employee told police that Taylor "grabbed random seeds from a display and appeared to have no plan for his garden," the report said.

Taylor then picked up three bags of soil and fertilizer and asked where he could find find gardening tools.

He also bought Pop Tarts during his Walmart trip. Pop Tart wrappers were found in the trashcan along with Faye's rain boot.

Taylor took a Lyft rideshare from Walmart back home. The driver told police he tried to engage Taylor in a conversation about gardening after seeing his purchases. Then the driver said he asked about Faye after noticing where he was taking Taylor.

The driver asked Taylor if he knew the missing girl. Taylor appeared nervous, the driver said, repeating “I don’t know” several times before finally saying “I never met her before."

Police released nearly 20 minutes of surveillance footage Friday, including from a parking lot near the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

The footage shows police canvassing a wooded area on Feb. 12 — the day after Swetlik was taken — behind the area’s row of homes. Late that night, around 1 a.m., the video shows a light — purportedly carried by Taylor — beaming from a spot in the woods. Snellgrove found Swetlik’s body in the area later that morning.

A white trash bag was tied around Faye's neck when her body was discovered, police said, and her grave contained potting soil. Taylor had strangled the girl with the bag within hours of abduction.

In an interview with police on Feb. 11, Faye's mother Serena Collins said she could help locate her daughter with her “mother’s intuition.” Collins told police she believed the girl would be found near Six Mile Creek. She led police to where she thought her daughter would be the morning of Feb. 12. The area had been extensively searched the night of Faye's disappearance and the day after, but no evidence she was ever there was recovered.

The case was cracked when a polka-dot boot, like the ones Faye was wearing when she was last seen by her mother playing in their front yard, and soup ladle with fresh dirt were discovered in Taylor's trash can on Feb. 13, 2020. This led to another search of the woods behind Faye's home, where Snellgrove came upon her body around 11 a.m.

The girl's killer also was found dead on his back patio soon after.

Taylor killed himself by slicing his neck, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. But he left no suicide note or other reason were found.

Taylor had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement.

In all more than 300 federal, state and local police using dogs and helicopters combed a 1-mile radius around the Churchill Heights neighborhood for three days. The search of the community, located off a busy roadway near an interstate interchange and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, included pools, creeks, sheds, manholes and the woods, even looking inside cupboards.

In addition, police followed 283 leads sent to a hotline and searched all cars coming in and out of the neighborhood.

Faye had stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary about 2:50 p.m. Feb. 10 and walked the short distance with her mother to their apartment.

She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother last saw her at 3:45 p.m., but an hour later noticed she was gone.

After checking with friends and looking for an hour, Faye's mother called police.

Evidence from the FBI is still unavailable as the agency has yet to close their portion of the case. There is also pending evidence from the State Law Enforcement Division.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kailey Cota, Avery Wilks, Joey Cranney and Andy Shain contributed from Columbia and Glenn Smith and Mary Steurer contributed from Charleston.