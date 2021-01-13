Plane crashes in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA — A plane has crashed into a home in downtown Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood.
The plane hit a residence in the area of Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue, according to the Columbia Police Department. Fire and rescue crews are on scene.
Police say they believe it was a small single prop plane.
The crash site is roughly a mile from Columbia's Jim Hamilton – LB Owens Airport.
Jessica Artz, a neighbor across the street, was inside her house when she said she heard what sounded at the time like a loud motorcycle streaming down the street followed by a crash.
She and other neighbors came out to check what had happened.
“Then there was an explosion and a huge ball of fire right over there,” said Artz, 41.
A woman came running out of the house and then it caught on fire, Artz said.
At the time the crash was reported, The National Weather Service's Aviation Weather Center had Columbia under a fog advisory.
The National Transportation Safety Board, the agency responsible for crash investigations, has been notified.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.