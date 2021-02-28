Overhaul of Columbia, Richland councils comes as region seeks growth during pandemic

COLUMBIA — Richland County Council met the first week of January with eight of the 11 members who have held their seats two years or less.

When Columbia City Council meets for the first time in 2022, three or four of seven members will be new.

These changes come as the capital region manages a pandemic and the economic downturn it caused and grapples with issues of affordable housing and managing growth.

The new faces bring new ideas, but they also provide uncertainty in solving longstanding problems and challenges with the meshing personalities and leadership styles.

For Richland County, the new council has the chance to confront issues of financial mismanagement, allegations of misuse of public money and to regain public trust.

Columbia will get a new public face for the first time in a decade when Mayor Steve Benjamin steps away as council tackles big-ticket projects like the ongoing BullStreet redevelopment, renovations to city parks, and water and sewer repairs.

Change can be good

Teresa Wilson has been with the city of Columbia since 2007 and for the past eight years has led the day-to-day operations as city manager.

The elections on Nov. 2 could potentially result in four new members on City Council, the body that sets policies for the city and directs Wilson as its CEO. Wilson is aware of the prospect such a change could mean for the dynamic of the city and the issues that are viewed as priorities.

The best she can hope for, she said, is a comfortable balance between the politicians and staff and that the basic expectations from citizens of a balanced budget, careful spending and functional infrastructure are met.

"I would hope that any new leadership would at a minimum want to keep those things working smoothly," Wilson said after a news conference for Benjamin to announce he would step down at the end of the year. "And then we're certainly open to new ideas. That's what we do, we're nimble and flexible and here to give guidance."

In addition to Benjamin, District 1 Councilman Sam Davis has announced he won't seek another term on the board. And at-large Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and District 4 member Daniel Rickenmann are leaving their seats open to run for mayor, a race that thus far also includes former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson.

Benjamin, in recent comments surrounding his decision to step down, has said the future of the city "is subjective." That the pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people work and interact will affect how business is done for years to come and present new opportunities and challenges for city leaders, Benjamin has said.

The potential for several new faces on City Council also means new personalities and a question of how they will mesh to get things done. Change can be good, Benjamin said, and Columbia has people fit to serve regardless of whether they have served in City Hall.

"Our strength is pulling people together and making sure we work together to advance the ball," Benjamin said after announcing he wouldn't seek another term. "I never served a year on council before becoming mayor. There’s no magic to having served on council. But I think it's a wealth of different experiences and a commitment to wanting to work together."

Tightening financial controls

The five new members who won seats on Richland County Council are confronted with a host of issues left in their predecessors' wake.

The County Council is considering how to put to rest a legal dispute over a $1 million settlement paid to former County Administrator Gerald Seals in 2018. A judge admonished the council that a vote on the settlement that violated state open-meetings law and invalidated the vote on the payout.

Freshmen council members will play a key role in deciding whether to rubber-stamp the settlement again while following the law or continuing to fight the legal case.

In the wake of former council member Dalhi Myers' indictment on numerous charges related to alleged misuse of a county purchasing card for travel and other personal expenses, a state attorney in the case criticized what he said was lax financial oversight that allowed the cards to be misused and that the district representatives operated on islands rather than as a group.

Now the new council will decide whether to approve an updated purchase card policy that as proposed wouldn't allow individual elected or appointed officials to carry cards. The cards would instead be controlled by an employee within the department.

A county administrative and finance committee advanced a proposal Feb. 23 to the full council for consideration. The new council members on the five-member finance committee — Overture Walker and Jesica Mackey — were among those voting to advance the measure.

Richland County officials surveyed some of the state's largest counties and found Charleston, Greenville, Spartanburg, York and Lexington counties didn't allow council members to carry cards. An independent auditor told the county it needed more oversight of the cards, county administrator Leonardo Brown told the county finance committee.

Walker, whose District 8 starts north of Forest Acres and stretches into northeast Richland County, said from the outset of taking office at the beginning of the year that he wouldn't carry a purchasing card.

"I want to send the message that change is coming to Richland County," he said during a Columbia of Chamber of Commerce forum.

Opportunity to reenvision

Catherine Fleming Bruce, an activist and author, remembers some of the issues she raised during her unsuccessful campaign for Columbia City Council in 2019. She talked about gentrification, racial wealth and income inequality and people being displaced from public housing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified many of these and similar issues and caused a hit on governments that means any initiatives will have to be addressed with less money in the budget, Bruce said.

"They are going to have to address these and this is actually an opportunity to reenvision, as is happening on a national level, how Columbia can work," Bruce said. "How we can look at a lot of communities in Columbia that have been neglected for so long and bring them up make sure there's real opportunities there, not just lip service and performative stuff."

Bruce talked about a recent incident involving a mother and child at an apartment complex in Richland County displaced because of a bat infestation. She said there is a need for stronger protections for tenants at the county level.

For some areas of Columbia, the hope is that new leadership will advance progress that's already begun.

On North Main Street, a multimillion-dollar street improvement project is underway and new developments are planned and progressing. The area is set to get a new city representative when the longtime council member Davis steps down from his District 1 seat at the end of the year.

"You can see some slow progress and it's almost complete; it's beautifying the area," said Andrew Rabuck, a banking executive who is president of the North Columbia Business Association. "You've seen some uptick in property prices as well. I think it will be important that the city continue those efforts to attract more businesses."

Rabuck, who lives with his family in North Columbia, said police protection and and bolstering law enforcement budgets are important personal considerations for new policymakers.

Bruce pointed to the protests over racial injustice last summer after the killing of George Floyd and said new leaders should prioritize crisis intervention and mental health services over police response in certain situations. Adequate housing, addressing food deserts and women's rights are all among the issues local leaders are facing, she said.

"New faces just means they have a blank page in front of them," Bruce said. "It's up to the public to make sure we communicate our agenda to them and say these are the things we want and this is what were going to hold you accountable to."