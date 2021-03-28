Orangeburg community reeling after 'senseless' killing of beloved coach, educator

ORANGEBURG — On a typical afternoon before the events of last December, a neighbor driving down Myers Road in Orangeburg might see children playing in the street, parents waving from front porches, and a crowd gathering at the end of the road, where the Williams family lived.

There, at the end of this quiet neighborhood street, cousins and friends would congregate in impromptu groups to toss a ball around, crack jokes on each other, grill sausage links and reminisce under a tree beside the red brick ranch house. The practice continued for decades, even as the neighborhood children grew up and moved out, starting families of their own.

It was that sense of community that kept Karl Williams, the family’s youngest son, in Orangeburg, the Midlands city of 12,600 where he grew up, went to college and dedicated his adult life to coaching and educating teenagers.

It was probably the reason Williams thought nothing of answering a knock on the door just before 9 p.m. this past Dec. 14, not long after he and his mother finished their weekly Monday evening family prayer call.

But what happened next has shattered Williams’ tight-knit family, ushered neighbors back into their homes and left the community questioning: If this could happen to someone like Karl Williams, a gentle soul who coached youth sports and drove his mother to church every Sunday, why couldn’t it happen to me?

As Williams answered the door, a dozen shots rang out. Bullets pierced the 49-year-old's torso, riddled the house and hit his car. Williams, an educator at nearby Brookdale Elementary School, died that night — a loss his friends struggle to reckon with three months later.

“The killing was senseless,” said Robert Hemby, one of Williams’ best friends. “Death is still death. But the way it went about was devastating.”

'Shine from within'

Weeks after the shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested two teenagers on murder charges in connection with Williams’ death, 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. of Orangeburg and 18-year-old Travone “Calik” Guinyard of Lexington County. Then, on March 23, investigators charged a third suspect, a 16-year-old who has not been named.

Authorities have not said whether they intend to try the 16-year-old as an adult, something prosecutors can do in South Carolina for a murder charge. First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said his office will wait until the teen is evaluated before making a decision on how to proceed.

Sheriff’s officials have declined to discuss a motive for the shooting, but a source close to the investigation said detectives are looking seriously at the possibility that Williams was not the intended target that night.

That, alone, is the one thing that makes sense about that horrific night, Williams' friends agree.

Williams, brought up in a God-fearing family, was the last person anyone would associate with violence, they say.

He was an introvert and a homebody who never left Orangeburg and never moved out of his parents' house on Myers Road. In recent years, after the death of his father, he stayed to care for his ailing mother.

To many, Williams came off as soft-spoken, reserved, a difficult nut to crack. But around friends and family members who knew him for years, Williams was beloved for his inside jokes and an infectious laugh that sounded like it came from deep within his belly.

“People who shine from within will never need a spotlight,” Hemby said at Williams' funeral, an event that drew hundreds despite coronavirus precautions. “That’s how Karl was. His glow came from within. He didn’t have to be the loudest person in the room.”

Williams was perhaps most comfortable on a ball field. He grew up playing baseball and football, and friends love to recall the time he nabbed his first career interception as a backup defensive back for Orangeburg Wilkinson High School.

Williams, then a senior, snagged a pass intended for a receiver. But after the play, he refused to hand over the football to the referee, darting to his own sideline as his teammates cackled and planting himself on the bench, the ball tucked under his arm as a keepsake of his playing career.

Years later, after graduating from nearby Claflin University, he got into coaching football and baseball in Orangeburg County schools. Observers marveled at how student-athletes responded to his sometimes-stern, always-uplifting brand of leadership. Williams earned their loyalty by going the extra mile for them, sometimes literally as he drove far out of his way after practices to give them a ride home.

“He could get them to run through a brick wall for him," said LaTroy Johnson, Williams' cousin.

Williams lit up around youths, observers recalled. He loved to mentor students one-on-one and spoil them with treats.

Johnson remembered riding along with Williams to the Orangeburg Cash and Carry, where Williams would load up his trunk with snacks and candy for students at his school.

“They expected Mr. Williams to have the snacks during recess and lunchtime," Johnson said.

In shock

The irony that investigators have charged a trio of teens in Williams' death isn't lost on his friends and family members. On any other night, Williams might have invited them in, prayed with them, or offered them a ride home.

The shooting left the community in shock, said the Rev. Anna Miller, who leads Williams' longtime church, North Orangeburg United Methodist.

The city's crime rate has soared at about two times the national average for years, according to City-Data.com. But this attack felt different, more egregious. Not knowing the motive or the perpetrators behind the attack, neighbors seemed hesitant to speak out, afraid of painting a target on themselves, Miller said.

“It was as if we were muffled or couldn’t get oxygen because of the situation,” Miller said. “If you blew a hole in that door, mine could be next.”

The arrests of the three suspects has brought some peace to Williams' family, which hasn't returned to stay at the Myers Road home since that December night. Elston Williams, Karl's brother, said the family is still trying to piece together why this happened. Karl's mother, Barbara Williams, intends to return to the home soon.

But the neighborhood may have a different feel when she gets there.

Juanita Jenkins, who knew Williams since he was a baby, drives through the Myers Road neighborhood occasionally to perform odd jobs. On a recent afternoon, she was struck by how still the place had become since Williams’ death.

Front doors were shut. Porches and fenced-in front yards were empty. No one was chit-chatting under the tree outside the Williams' home.

“Gah-lee," Jenkins recalled thinking, "it’s quiet."

Glenn Smith contributed from Charleston.