Further Consideration: Value-based New Year’s resolutions for 2021

Everyone needs a reset button. A time to take a deep breath and give ourselves and the passage of time another chance.
Isn’t this what the celebration of a new year is about? A mulligan that reissues itself once every 12 months? And aren’t our New Year’s resolutions simply proclamations that we are aware we can do better? Promises to the universe that we’re going to try our hardest not to have to repeat the same proclamations next year?
New Year’s resolutions are such an important part of the human experience that the practice of making them goes back at least 4,000 years. The ancient Babylonians celebrated a huge 12-day-long festival called Akitu every March when their calendar told them the old year had ended and a new one had begun. During Akitu, Babylonians made promises to the gods that they would be on their best behavior during the coming year in exchange for the various deities bestowing favors upon them. To celebrate this symbolic victory over chaos the hopeful citizens would then parade statues of the divinities throughout the city and countryside.
It wasn’t until 46 B.C. that Julius Caesar decided the new year would begin on Jan. 1 in honor of Janus, the god of doorways and arches representing beginnings, endings and transitions.
The celebration of the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 will go down in history as a commemoration for the ages. Rarely, if ever, has the human race joined together in such a degree of loathing for an otherwise arbitrary period of time.
Disasters brought on in 2020 by our mentally incompetent and morally corrupt U.S. president and the ineptitude of his handling of the COVID-19 global pandemic overshadowed lesser, though still incredibly significant catastrophes. Included among these calamities were more than one stock market crash, a presidential impeachment, wildfires from Australia to the U.S. West Coast, law enforcement’s continued murder of Black Americans such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and an institutional response on the part of both federal and state governments that further insulted those who rose in protest and indignation, worldwide financial devastation for businesses and families, earthquakes, hurricanes, wars and more.
And on top of it all, we lost Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and all the tenacity and integrity she represented on Sept. 18.
The only consolation for kicking 2020 to the curb is the opportunity doing so affords us to make resolutions even more meaningful than in years past.
Sure, we can talk about losing weight, eating healthier and saving money again this January. But 2020 and the adaptations we as individuals and a culture have made to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that the world we live in is malleable, fluid and can easily be innovated and improved upon. Our resolutions can have a more lasting impact this year if we make them intentionally and take advantage of this unique place in time as we do so.
For example, working from home has allowed individuals to play more meaningful roles in the lives of their families, an adjustment to the 9-to-5 construct the U.S. Women’s Movement has been advocating for for decades.
Keeping closer to home has compelled so many of us to spend our time doing the things we always wanted to do — read the books, tend the garden, create the meals, write the stories, finish the projects we always aspired to — helping us come to remember that we are more than our jobs and our social lives. We have learned to be alone with ourselves, to be honest with ourselves and, in doing so, to be a closer facsimile of the people we always wanted to be.
As we have watched the full execution of the passions of our friends and community members be threatened by circumstances, whether those passions be making us meals, entertaining and enlightening us with their creativity, or providing us with local venues for honest trade, we have recognized the importance of the personal roles these individuals play in our small worlds. We have learned to empathize with and more highly value the artists and business owners who we once took for granted.
In missing our friends’ faces, handshakes and hugs — those small and simple daily exercises of humanity — we have learned to be more appreciative of the people in our lives and the community they provide us.
Why go back to an inferior form of normal when the quarantine is lifted, based in part on the values someone else imposed upon us, when we have lived a new kind of normal that, in many ways, better suits our needs as individuals, and family and community members? Better suits our souls?
Let’s use our resolutions this new year to create constructs of the lives we choose to live, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned from a year that turned our world topsy turvy, but set it back down with newly realized values in place.