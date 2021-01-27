Further Consideration: The political imperative of ‘grace notes’

In music, composers sometimes add interesting, ornamental embellishments to their compositions called grace notes. These often-unassuming grace notes add interest to the music we hear. Flourishes. Bits of beauty. We may not miss them when they aren’t there, but we notice them when they are.

The concept of the grace note can be easily applied to life writ large. We see it especially in other arts, but we also see it in daily life — it’s the sherry in the chowder, the cushion on the couch, the flash of color in a gentleman’s left breast pocket.

We recognize the function of grace notes in the way people behave, as well — the kindness or lack thereof with which people treat each other.

Last week, on Andrea Mitchell’s MSNBC midday news show, the veteran journalist interviewed Washington Post op-ed columnist Michael Gerson, and they discussed the differences in this year’s presidential transition of power from those in years past. Some of the differences, like the enforced social distancing, resulted from COVID-19 restrictions. The enhanced security was a response to the attempt to overthrow the government just weeks before.

But some, such as the absence of informal social gatherings of the leaders and their families, were the consequences of a petty outgoing president who refused to favor tradition and show kindness to his successor.

Mitchell asked Gerson if the absence of these pleasantries really mattered in the greater scheme of things and I was impressed by the former President George W. Bush speechwriter’s response.

“I think it does matter,” he said. “I think this president (Trump) has taken a lot of the grace notes of American life, the non-legal element of our constitutional order, and thrown it out the window in a way that is graceless and damaging to the future of our country.”

The past four years have witnessed the loss of many taken-for-granted aspects of American life, and I fear that the absence of some of these grace notes — the way we treat each other and expect to be treated, for example — may, in fact, have a lasting impact as Gerson warned.

Certainly, Donald Trump did greater damage to our country than influence the amount of dignity and respect we show each other — he separated children from their parents and put them in cages, for God’s sake.

But trauma is complicated.

Sure, women turned the way he verbally assaulted them on that Access Hollywood tape back against him by donning pink pussy hats and taking to the streets. But his lack of civility both embarrassed traditionalists and denigrated the inroads feminists have made. I still feel the combined sting of disgust and humiliation when I hear his words in my head.

It was similarly painful to witness his mocking of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski’s speech. While a small Myrtle Beach audience may have laughed at his insults, the rest of the world lowered their eyes and cringed.

Trump’s repeated slurs against gentlemen and gentlewomen of color, whether he addressed our brothers and sisters individually or he callously grouped these millions of humans together, as if they were one body he could look down on, assess, and dispense with at will, caused excruciating pain and bitterly reminded us of the worst part of American history.

His coldblooded disrespect reminded us, as a people, of what some of our ancestors did and what some of our ancestors endured, bringing back to the surface the old wounds of racism, discrimination, prejudice, misogyny, and xenophobia and, with his words and actions, inflicting them again.

An incessantly beaten bruise never really heals.

President Biden has much to do to repair the damage done by his predecessor, a megalomaniac who, rather than serve our country, exploited it for the power and privilege of his position. And Biden is well on his way, making smart and meaningful decisions, such as appointing Alejandro Mayorkas, the first immigrant and Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security; rejoining our sister countries in the Paris Climate Accord; and providing for a legal eight-year path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented future citizens of the United States.

President Biden and his team of principled, intelligent colleagues may be able to do much to heal our social, economic and political wounds, but our society will not recover overnight from the traumatic experience of having our collective souls assaulted by the biggest, most highly exalted bully of our time.

For that we must return to grace and, fortunately, as Mr. Gerson told Ms. Mitchell last week, President Biden “specializes in those kinds of grace notes.”

Let’s all personally aspire to practice those bits of beauty that subtly remind us of the commonality of our humanity and mirror the grace our new president so generously models for us.