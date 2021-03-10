Further Consideration: The moral imperative of home

I recently had the pleasure of conducting an interview for the Jasper Project’s website with a Columbia-based classical musician named Idris Chandler. Chandler is a homegrown talent who went to a lot of the same public schools you and your kids attended and then went on to matriculate at the University of South Carolina.
As a working, professional musician, Chandler contributes to both the larger arts and education culture and his own well-being as a member of the gig economy — made up of freelancers, subcontractors and short-term workers. Almost all artists participate in this economy — in fact, arts workers gave the gig economy its name.
During our conversation, Chandler, an artist of color, spoke of the challenges of pursuing his passion and being true to the talent he was born with. He nurtured that talent via practice and dedication, overcame some obstacles, as artists of all disciplines have to do, and now his career is performing and teaching cello.
One of the difficulties Chandler mentioned was the struggle to find safe and affordable housing.
Like a lot of us when we were growing up or raising children of our own, Chandler was a big fan of the television program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” and it was in an episode of from 1985 that he first heard the warm, round sounds of the cello as it was played by the virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma.
Many of us remember this specific episode for its beauty and charm, and, in reminiscing, some of us are lucky enough to feel transported back to those sweet, safe times in our lives of kitchen smells, blanket forts and footie pajamas, and that reassuring sensation of being grounded — being at home.
It was from that nurturing space that Chandler was able to grow into the responsible adult and artist he is now.
But something about Chandler’s story bothered me.
It struck me as wrong that, having done everything right, played by the rules, gone to public schools and a state university, practiced diligently, and assumed the position of a professional musician — one who gives back to the culture and his profession by teaching and performing and even volunteering as the worship leader for his church — that this young artist would ever have to worry about having a roof over his head.
It strikes me as wrong that anyone would have to.
Shelter is not a privilege. It is a right.
And home is more than a place. It is a state of being. It is the place where the seeds of success are planted and grow into reality. It is the superpower far too many of us take for granted.
And while it is clearly not just artists who may have to scramble to provide a home for themselves and the people they care for, once again it is artists who are working to process this social problem and help society more fully grasp how we can best address it.
This year, the Columbia Film Society and Indie Grits Labs, under the leadership of Dr. Thaddeus Jones, are partnering with the Columbia Housing Authority to recognize and explore the common threads of housing insecurity.
They are focusing not just on “housing,” a term connoting a solution to a social problem, but more on the idea of “home,” which, you know this if you’re fortunate enough to have one, means so much more than simply a roof over one’s head.
To that end, Indie Grits Labs has selected six fellows who, over the next few months, will work with residents of the Lattimore Manor community north of Main Street, to skill share and trade knowledge about the meaning of home, the challenges of finding, establishing, maintaining and keeping one’s home, and the resilience it takes to do so.
Among the fellows are abstract artist Jamie Drew, photographer Santanna Hayes, filmmakers Jason Gourdine and John David DeVirgiliis, and visual artist and esteemed retired educator from Camden, Keith Tolen. Jodie Srutek is a community activist specializing in education and women’s rights and empowerment who is also working with these artists and residents.
The fellows will use different arts disciplines, including filmmaking, podcasting, visual arts and more, to engage with Lattimore Manor residents about the value of home, both as a tangible place and as a notion.
As residents share the wisdom of their unique positions, complete with both personal and systemic challenges, fellows will use the tools of their artistic trades to work with them to process, preserve, and ultimately illuminate this knowledge.
As art allows us to move closer to a better understanding of the multiple meanings of home and the moral imperative that everyone deserves one, let’s hope it also opens more windows and doors for Lattimore Manor residents to tap into their own creative inclinations.
This is what art does. Let’s pay close attention to this project and learn from it.