Further Consideration: The COVID coast isn’t clear and our governor is making it worse

A friend posted a comment on Facebook last week that nobody wanted to hear.
This friend, a critical care travel nurse and a fine poet as well, has done everything right. A health care warrior, he has worn the masks, washed his hands, kept his distance, and ultimately taken the shot in the arm that we should all be taking to mitigate COVID-19’s plans for a westward expansion that will allow it to colonize the world writ large.
But finally, after 18 months of dodging the bullet, it caught up with him. Even though he was vaccinated and wearing a mask, an unexpected exposure at work to a patient who no one knew had COVID resulted in a positive rapid test, forced quarantine from his partner in their brand-new home and, most upsetting to our friend, a missed birthday celebration he had planned to share this year with his daughter.
For those of us who, like my friend, did all the right things for such a long time until we finally ventured out in the world, first wearing masks and then naked faced like we thought Mother Nature intended, this was not good news. Of course, we felt sorry for our buddy. But who am I kidding, every one of us who read his post thought, “YIKES! Does this mean I could still get COVID, too?”
Unfortunately, the answer is yes.
While our friend’s vaccination protected him from becoming severely ill and potentially ending up on a ventilator or in the morgue — he reported suffering symptoms similar to those of the flu with almost complete loss of taste and smell — it didn’t prevent him from getting the virus and being contagious, even though he was partially protected.
I immediately started gathering up all the pretty masks I had purposely hung on a hook in the mudroom, like artifacts from a distant time, and put them in the wash, on alert that their services would be needed once again.
Like a lot of people, I heard what I wanted to hear in the discussion of masks, vaccinations, and our readiness to re-enter the world of hugging, dining with friends, and bellying up to the bar. Intellectually I knew the vaccine was just a tool in society’s toolbox when it came to quelling the pandemic. But when Fauci said, “Go,” I was gone!
I was in denial about the risks posed by nearly 60% of my fellow South Carolinians, who are not vaccinated and can still make me sick and infectious. And let’s face it, if someone is so cavalier (read: self-centered and socially irresponsible) that they aren’t getting a shot in the arm, chances are they aren’t going to the trouble of wearing a hot and sweaty mask in July either.
As with everything about COVID, we, as in our scientists and policymakers, have been paying attention and learning as we go along. Now, we know we didn’t have to waste our time wiping down our pizza boxes, but we also know there are more strains of the COVID virus out there and they don’t always present the same way.
The Delta variant, which came to us from India and is present in all 50 states, is now considered by the CDC to be a “variant of concern” due to its heightened infection rate and more severe symptoms. Experts tell us that Delta is on track to become the dominant strain in the country, likely leading to a new epidemic by the fall. It’s already happening in the U.K.
In addition to the Delta variant, we still have to battle COVID fatigue, anti-vax conspirators, a campaign of misinformation, and our own magical thinking that we are perfectly safe now. Add to that a governor who slaps down every good idea like it’s a bad puppy.
Regarding plans presented by our proactive President Joe Biden to literally take the vaccine to the people, Gov. McMaster called for a state-wide mandate prohibiting door-to-door vaccination opportunities, a knee-jerk move that once again puts the health and safety of South Carolinians at risk in trade for his poorly thought-out political posturing.
Make no mistake, over 90% of new Covid cases show up in unvaccinated individuals. And with Delta being 60% more infectious than the Alpha strain along with its uncanny ability to break through the body’s immunity, the situation out there is constantly changing.
We may not need to wash our groceries anymore, but the coast isn’t completely clear and the potential for another round of public safety restrictions is real.