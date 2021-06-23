Further Consideration: Thank you for the statue to Columbia women — may we have some more?

Last week, my friend B.A. Hohman and I were on Bull Street driving back into the city from Camden where we had been installing “The Supper Table” art exhibit when we passed under the sign for Matilda Evans Street. We both felt chills go up our arms.

The first African American woman licensed to practice medicine in South Carolina, Evans established the first hospital specifically for patients of color as well as a number of training facilities for Black nurses, effectively improving and saving the health and lives of thousands of women and men throughout South Carolina’s history.

Just knowing the story of Dr. Matilda Arabella Evans is inspiring.

For us, having just installed “The Supper Table,” a group work created by the Jasper Project honoring 12 remarkable but largely uncelebrated women from S.C. history, one of whom was Evans, we felt like we were seeing a sign honoring a dear old friend.

Last week saw the unveiling of another public effort recognizing the often-unrecognized contributions of women to the Palmetto State.

The commanding new sculpture — "The Architecture of Strength," by Greenville artist Deedee Morrison — stands 17 feet tall at the corner of Main and Gervais streets in Columbia.

From her post, she can watch over the collection of often less honorable public art on the S.C. Statehouse grounds — such as monuments to ardent White supremacist Ben Tillman and Dr. J. Marion Sims, who refined surgical techniques by experimenting on enslaved women without their consent.

I’m not sure a more perfect representation of Mother Columbia could have been created.

"The Architecture of Strength" is profoundly meaningful, and has almost all of the important elements needed to make it the piece of public art our city needs right now.

She is without race, therefore representative of the broken backs and spilt blood and tears of all the women who have suffered and fought to build a place where individuals are given a home in the city on the basis of their spirits rather than their outward appearances.

She is one subject made of many, indicating the imperative that women must stand together for our rights and our legacies, lest we be broken apart.

She is towering, steely with strength, multi-faceted — a truly monumental emblem of the legacy Columbia’s women, past and present, deserve to claim and celebrate.

Had she been created by one of the many capable women artists who actually live life with us in the city of Columbia, this sculpture would have checked all the boxes to make it perfect. That said, I, like most of the women I know, have already fallen in love with her iconic presence and we honor her and the future she foretells.

The mission to greet such a future with a more equitable representation of women across the landscape of Columbia’s public art has been and will continue to be difficult. After all, we still live in a culture that uses the pronoun “he” generically and women still earn just 82 cents for every dollar made by men.

These constructs and others create an uneven field down which to march as we demand equality, whether we’re calling for art or we’re calling for historical representation.

Until March of 2020, when the late Dr. Evans got her namesake street, the only street named after a woman in Columbia didn’t even use the name of the woman for whom it was named. Though she was the first First Lady of the country, Martha Washington only got Lady Street named in her honor.

I hope efforts like Matilda Evans Street and "The Architecture of Strength" are a sign of more to come. And if Ann Warner, CEO of the S.C. nonprofit Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, and the good women at Historic Columbia and Columbia City of Women have anything to do with the future recognition of South Caroina’s women’s history as public art, I think they are.

Along with One Columbia and Columbia City of Women, which partnered on Columbia’s new sculpture, WREN is not only doing its part to put women’s history on the map metaphorically but literally to make sure we can find where historically significant women lived and served.

Here’s hoping for a future in which more Columbia’s artists, both women and men, receive the attention and paychecks that qualify them to create public art of this magnitude and significance.

And most importantly, here’s hoping it is a future that is replete with public art recognizing individual women for their unique accomplishments and contributions to culture, the same way individual men, even those who don’t deserve a place on the landscape of Columbia’s public art, and certainly not on the Statehouse grounds, have been acknowledged forever.