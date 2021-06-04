Further Consideration: Telling our own pandemic stories

For so many of us, history is an arrangement of metaphorical bricks and mortar that provides the structural foundation on which we build our perspectives of the world.

When I was a child, I assumed, as did most of us, that if I read something in a book or a teacher told me something was true, it was safe to take that information to the bank.

Christopher Columbus was a hero. Washington cut down a cherry tree and could not tell a lie. Caesar, himself, was born via C-section.

Of course, none of this is true. And we need to remember this as we assemble our chronicles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn’t until I was in college that I learned what historiography tells us — that there are many versions of history and the significant highpoints in these versions are determined by a combination of the social, economic and political positions of the people recording them.

White men have traditionally had advantages over the rest of us in this regard because, by virtue of their education, they knew how to write; because of the work women did in the home, men had the spare time and the wherewithal to write; and thanks to our firmly entrenched patriarchy, the rest of us have traditionally listened to what White men have had to say.

It’s easy to understand then why American history has primarily consisted of stories of great White men doing great White things.

There have been a few challenges to this authority, but the vast majority of us aren’t necessarily aware of these exceptions.

It wasn’t until 1963 when historian Gerda Lerner taught the first class in women’s history at the New School for Social Research. Carter G. Woodson, recognized as the father of Black history, didn’t found the Journal of Negro History until 1916. South Carolina’s own Mary McLeod Bethune founded the Council on Negro Women only in 1935. And it wasn’t until 1980 when White man Howard Zinn gave us a comprehensive history of the U.S. that did not glorify war, capitalism, and religious authority in his “A People’s History of the United States.”

These things we know to be true and historical.

But coming off of a 15-month period of history when culture was universally turned on its head and time took on more of the qualities of a bowl of mush than a linear projection, I can’t help but wonder how history will reflect on the lives we have lived since March 2020.

Certainly, there are statistics that represent illnesses, deaths and recoveries. Loss of wages, loss of businesses, loss of homes. There will be no shortage of numbers to crunch as sociologists and epidemiologists rub the individual features off our faces and boil us down to trends and generalizations.

During the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created a Federal Writers’ Project as part of the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration. Dozens of out-of-work writers, teachers and librarians — great writers like Zora Neal Hurston, Studs Terkel and Richard Wright — collected the firsthand stories of over 10,000 people who talked about what their lives were like during the Depression. The collection was published as “The American Guide Series” and, while the series is replete with esoterica, it is full of essays written by these remarkable writers about the equally remarkable survivors, that make this work a national treasure.

Dorothy West, one of the FWP writers and author of the 1948 novel “The Living is Easy,” once said, “There is no life that does not contribute to history.”

There are things about this period of time that we just don’t want to remember. And memories we will never be able to forget.

Having experienced the precariousness of a global pandemic and lived to tell the tale, isn’t it only right and fair that we do just that? Tell the tales?

Shouldn’t we tell our own stories rather than risk having them relegated to a statistical sausage factory in which we lose not only our sense of self, but the precious intimacy of the situations we inhabited?

I think so. In the absence of a federally funded WPA, let’s record our own contributions to culture.

It’s time for us to write our own stories and tell our own tales.