Further Consideration: Safely giving the gift of art

It seems like we’re all processing the holidays differently this year.
Some of us are so fed up with 2020 that we’re wearing earplugs to block out the errant Christmas music and re-streaming “Breaking Bad” and “The Wire” just to avoid all the sappy seasonal movies as we try to hold on until December 31st when we’re convinced all our troubles will magically disappear like a Trumpian virus.
But others of us are all in. We’re singing the songs and baking the treats, high on sugar and wonderment as we gather ‘round the balding trees we installed the day after Halloween.
No matter what coping mechanisms you’re working with this season, most of us still have in our hearts, if not our wallets, the desire to exchange gifts with the people who have helped us make it through this ruinous year. And in a city like Columbia, so enlivened by its multidisciplinary art scene, it makes sense to look to the arts as a way of both showing affection for our loved ones via gifting and showing support to our artists, one of the communities hardest hit by the restrictions surrounding COVID-19.
Performing artists make their money by performing at events, which has obviously been difficult this year. Artists who make money by selling their wares do much of their business at markets, gallery openings and other happenings that have also been few and far between in 2020.
And COVID-19 still lingers.
Even if you were one of the few fans of Christmas shopping before, adding possible contagion to the equation makes visiting the mall, and even those cute little boutique shops, seem like something only Johnny Knoxville would do.
Fear not.
There are a number of ways we can give the gift of art this year without risking our health to do so.
Most visual artists, like collagist Ginny Merrett, whimsical art and toy partners Kelly and J. Spencer Shull, and fine art artist Christopher Lane have websites where original art can be purchased online. Lori Isom has established a bit of a cottage industry during the pandemic by creating portraits of loved ones from photographs.
Just Google your favorite artist’s name to see how to cyber connect with them and their work.
Many visual artists rely on social media to market their wares. Painters Cedric Umoja and Thomas Crouch, for example, and jewelry artist Ashley Bennett, all post their work, with prices, on Facebook where you can easily reach them to purchase their art.
In fact, Cottontown resident Julie Seel proactively started a Facebook group last summer, Soda City Creatives, encouraging South Carolina artists to post their work and price points on this free platform as an alternative to showing and shopping in person during the pandemic. The group has grown to almost 100 artists with recent postings including hand hewn jewelry by Chris Coop, playful quilted pillows by Lou Clyde, and colorful land and cityscapes by Pascale Bilgis.
But if you’re hesitant to purchase something as personal as art for your loved ones, local galleries have you covered with gift certificates and, sometimes, more.
“The risk of buying something the receiver doesn’t love is, well, a risk. This can be overcome through that gift certificate, but some people prefer to give a ‘real’ gift rather than a certificate,” said Wim Roefs, owner of IF ART Gallery. “To get around that, I always tell people that if they know that the receiver loves the work of a particular artist, they can just buy any piece, and the receiver can later swap it out.”
Beyond possessing art, giving the experience of art is a thoughtful way to crystalize the ephemera that viewing visual or performing art can provide.
The Columbia Museum of Art, South Carolina Philharmonic, and Columbia City Ballet all offer gift certificates, and if you're interested in giving someone the gift of some other local arts experience there's a good chance that group does as well.
For the bibliophiles among us though there is nothing like cracking open a brand-new book on Christmas morning. This year, you can hunker down with acclaimed Columbia journalist Claudia Smith Brinson’s “Stories of Struggle: The Clash over Civil Rights in South Carolina," a timely read if ever there was one. Historic Columbia can you up with a signed copy before Christmas.
And don’t forget that you can visit bandcamp.com and buy gift certificates, redeemable online, to purchase music by most of your favorite local musical artists.
The names included in this column are merely dustings of powdered sugar on all the goodies Columbia’s artists and arts organization cook up every day. I’d list every artist if space permitted.
As we contemplate the meaning of gift-giving this time of year, let’s remember the gifts our local artists give us all year long and show them the kindness of supporting and sharing their contributions to this city we love.