Further Consideration: Murder to massacre – our uniquely American continuum of gun death

Active shooter.

The first time I remember meditating on the term was in 2015 during the time that elapsed between two shots being heard screaming out from the University of South Carolina Public Health building and word getting out about what happened.

Until the point later when students, faculty and the public were given the all-clear to go about their business, I panicked, wondering where my people were.

I had a dentist appointment just a few minutes before the news of the shooting flashed on my computer screen at home. It didn’t take long to locate my immediate family, one an instructor and the rest, all alumni, still connected to the university with any number of reasons to be on campus or in the vicinity.

Also, having taught there myself for more than two decades, and having lived in the city since 1986, the possibility that someone I knew could be lying in a puddle of blood felt more real to me than it ever had before.

I canceled my appointment and watched the screen for news.

During the wait, as my screen refreshed and I searched for information, I remember reflecting on the term “active shooter” and marveling at how it had become a part of our everyday vocabulary.

Two words that, still then, stopped everything when we heard them. Work, fun, appointments. Life.

Before long, the news reached out an arm of comfort that the term “active shooter” had been misused. What had happened was actually a murder-suicide. No one knew why.

It seems that, in the increasingly vast culture of gun violence, there are necessary differences in terminology that inform the public as well as the helpers what to expect from the circumstances of slaughter they are entering or running from.

We have a uniquely American continuum of killing that runs the gamut from murder to massacre.

The terminology that news outlets use informs us of the level of severity of the most recent shooting much in the same way they give us the temperature or the pollen count on any given day.

Another term that has pounded its way into our vocabulary is “mass shooting,” which is both the same and different from the term, “mass killing.” According to the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is a single incident where four or more people are shot or die. But the Congressional Research Service says only three people have to die before we haul out the term “mass killing,” and the cause of death can be anything.

The number of deaths from mass shootings and, as jarring as these words should continue to sound, “school shootings,” has increased at a rate that was alarming in 1999 when two kids killed 13 classmates and shot 21 more in the infamous Columbine High School Massacre. Popular culture was consumed with this incident as an outlier, a one-off event, the first student-executed shooting since the 1966 University of Texas tower shooting which had resulted in 18 deaths and 31 injuries.

Alarm intensified in 2007 when a student shot 50 classmates and faculty at Virginia Tech, killing 33 and injuring the rest. It was in 2012 after the Sandy Hook Massacre, when 27 first graders and their teachers were gunned down, that we realized our babies were no longer safe and, in 2013, the term “mass shooting” was defined. The next year brought the Pilchuck High School Shooting (death toll 5) and the next year, in Oregon, the Umpqua Community College Shooting (19 victims, 10 dead).

It was in 2018 though, with the double death whammy of the Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting (23 victims, 10 dead) and the god-awful Marjorie Stone Douglas murder spree supplanting the Columbine Massacre’s highest death and injury rate (34 victims, half of them dead) that, as a culture, we began to notice a pattern of response developing.

Another shooting. Another wave of sorrow. Shake your head and wonder why, then go back to business as usual once again.

Keep in mind, we’re only taking school shootings into account here because the numbing number of mass gun deaths inflicted by adults is almost too much to comprehend.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which updates statistics on a daily basis, as of March 28, there had been 113 U.S. mass shootings in the first 87 days of 2021.

There’s a reason these numbers feel hard to believe, but it’s not because they aren’t true

The afternoon of March 22 was sunny and warm and by coincidence most of my family had ended up in our backyard, chatting, looking through a box of old children’s books, and playing with our toddler.

In the middle of shuffling Muppet Babies books, I glanced at my phone, as I do too much, and the banner ran across the screen, “Colorado Active Shooter.”

I stopped myself before I announced the news, the words so close to escaping my throat, but I put the phone down, quietly deciding not to spoil our lovely day just yet. We’d all eventually see the news, I bargained.

I had done something alarmingly similar just a few days before when I read about the Atlanta spa shootings and passed on mentioning it to my husband until later in the day.

I didn’t know I had these coping mechanisms, and I don’t want them.

It’s only been six years since the murder-suicide on USC’s campus, but the hundreds of mass shootings and thousands of intimate murders by gunshot since then have thickened our skins.

We have created the terminology that gives us the boxes to put deaths into as we compartmentalize them in our heads.

But we cannot get comfortable with going back to business as usual, shaking our heads and asking ourselves why.

There’s only one answer to why so many Americans shoot so many Americans that really matters.

It’s because we can.

For the sake of humanity, and by whatever means possible, we have to make it so we can’t.