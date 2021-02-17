Further Consideration: Living life ‘in service’

Sometime back in the fall of 2020 I heard future President Joe Biden, while discussing a completely different subject, make a casual remark about living his life “in service” and for some reason his words planted themselves and grew in my mind.
What does it mean to live one’s life in service to something greater than oneself?
Biden wasn’t talking about the public service that had steered his life since 1971 when he assumed the 4th District Seat on the New Castle County Council in Delaware, though even at the young age of 29, public service had already become a guide star in his life. And he wasn’t talking about the military service his late son Beau had given to the Delaware National Guard, though enlisting in any branch of the military is arguably the greatest illustration of service there may be.
It was simpler than that.
Biden was talking about an existential way of reflecting on the energy we expend in our daily lives, no matter where that energy is directed — a way of interpreting and categorizing how we spend the hours of our days as being in service to something or someone besides ourselves — from family to the greater good.
A lot has to do with one’s perspective.
Ce Scott-Fitts, who is program director for artist services at the South Carolina Arts Commission, said when she thinks of service the word that comes to mind is generosity, calling it “generosity in terms of sharing resources, providing guidance, or offering assistance.”
An artist herself, it’s easy to see how Scott-Fitts can categorize her life’s work as being of service as she actively helps artists be artists.
But Columbia political activist and consultant Tiffany James took the concept even deeper, referencing Shirley Chisholm who, as the first Black woman elected to Congress, told us that service is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on this earth.
“I believe our currency is our time, talents, and or treasures we spend to advance humankind,” she said. “Improving the quality of life for all is our duty as citizens and stewards of this world.”
A few days after hearing Biden’s words I sat down with my family for an informal meal and, having ruminated over the meaning of service and pondered to what degree I live my life in service, I broached the subject to the five adults sitting with me: a physician, an adjunct professor, a performing artist and educator, a writer and communications manager for a large healthcare nonprofit, and another artist who is also an arts administrator.
“Do you see the work you do as being of service?” I asked, after recalling Biden’s words.
Interestingly enough, it was the performing artist who answered first, and she answered affirmatively and emphatically. While conceding the personal rewards she receives from her work, she noted the value she herself places on witnessing the expression of humanity’s joys and challenges via art in all its forms, and the privilege she embraces being a part of a similar transfer of energy herself — both when she performs and when she passes her skills to her students.
With the exception of the physician at the table, all earn modest incomes, and the performing artist probably earns the least. But remuneration didn’t come up during this discussion, which, as usual, was derailed time and again with bits and pieces of politics, news and gossip.
Being of service to a greater good for the most part primarily requires a change of mindset — a different way of seeing your purpose and actions by realizing the end result of those actions. A more nuanced way of viewing what you’re already doing.
If a cashier sells a can of beans, that means someone will not go hungry. Who knows what magical energy those beans will become as they provide sustenance to a parent, an orderly, the office angel who makes that first pot of coffee in the morning, or the person who picks up litter from the side of the road?
Columbia attorney Malissa Burnette talked about her life of extracurricular service as a volunteer, humbly recognizing how far-reaching and multi-layered that transfer of energy can be. But, having practiced law for more than 40 years, clearly creating large ripples in the sea of humankind, she quickly acknowledged the seemingly small ways we serve each other that have powerful results.
“What greater service is there than to provide for basic needs?” she asked. “To be the best of friends; to listen?”
We live in such an interdependent world with no person forming an island unto themself. It’s important to recognize and reflect on how integral our hardly realized actions are to one another, and to honor the roles we play in the lives of people we may not even know.
Our places in this world are precious.