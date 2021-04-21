Further Consideration: Handling our individual issues as we navigate our new normal

Sometimes, when the problems we face are so fierce and the world we’ve invested our lives in is so disappointing, we find ourselves looking for anything from a bed to a bottle to crawl into and just check out until the situation either improves or our ability to face it rallies.

This reaction happens in the best and worst of times and, in the spring of 2021, when the universe is sliding into its 15th month of uprootedness, most of us especially crave a return to what, for better or worse, we previously thought of as normal.

But as we re-enter public places and rejoin the social scene —already in progress — we will likely notice that the sense of normal we expect no longer exists. The world has changed, and we have changed, too.

It makes sense that we would have trouble coping.

As early as March 2020, the American Psychiatric Association predicted a mental health crisis resulting from isolation, wonky employment and education situations, and the stress in which all these problems result.

Almost every day we wake up to news of another assault weapon massacre — 148 mass shootings so far this year with 11 mass murders. The mental angst of processing each individual murder spree is compounded by the reality that the numbers continue to increase and, consequently, so do the statistical chances of ourselves or someone we love being shot for no reason.

I made my first trip in over a year to Walmart last week and, as I wandered through the store, I suddenly felt something maybe I should have been feeling in Walmart all along — fear and vulnerability.

On top of the subconscious fear for our personal safety is the disappointment that, despite the miles marched in protests and the millions of letters written demanding an end to police brutality against our brothers and sisters of color, ill-trained and incompetent police officers continue to carelessly take the lives of Black men and boys with seeming abandon. The names of the victims of the week — Adam Toledo, Matthew Williams, Duante Wright — join a growing list of names of casualties of what looks uncomfortably like state-sanctioned lynchings conducted by officers for whom our taxes pay salaries.

Add in climate change, the dopey disciples of Q-Anon, plus science and epidemiology deniers, and even with vaccines and a sane president in place, there is still little wonder that we are all vulnerable to anything from the WTFs to the truly deep disappointment and depression that comes from a feeling of helplessness.

It helps to try to understand why we feel the way we do.

French sociologist Emile Durkheim called this sense of normlessness “anomie.” In his 1893 book, “The Division of Labour in Society,” Durkheim recognized what happens when standards of behavior disappear. This is what happened under the Trump administration, starting when the insulter-in-chief tossed acceptable expectations of behavior in the trash by misrepresenting and mocking anyone he disagreed with, and continuing until individuals who shared his compromised ability to respond to life like an adult stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The result has been that our norms are compromised beyond comprehension and we’re afraid to go to Walmart. One day maybe even Target.

The reality is that we are all continuing to try to navigate through a series of traumatic situations that vary in severity, with rules that are constantly changing, as society tries to find its footing once again.

It’s not going to be easy. But it never has been, and I was reminded of this as I met last week, for the first time in over a year, with my friend Len Lawson, a Black poet with a passion for sharing the opportunities poetry affords with other people of color throughout the state.

As I waited for Len, I listened to the live-stream of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the murder of George Floyd, and I flipped stations at 3 p.m. to pick up the news on NPR.

Listening to the headlines was a deep dive into despair. I don’t know if it was the juxtaposition of the bleakness against the beauty of the spring day, or if it was my joy at the return of the simple pleasure of sitting for coffee with my friend, but I became visibly emotional and I was ashamed.

How could I, a systemically privileged white woman, have the audacity to tear up in the presence of this friend whose shoulders and spirit heroically carry a burden more massive than I can imagine?

I apologized and confessed to Len, rhetorically, that I don’t know how he gets through day after day in this world we live in.

I wasn’t expecting an answer, so I was surprised when Len said, “Patience.”

I don’t know that being patient is the right answer to the immediate tragedies of gun violence, police brutality, COVID-19 and climate change, but I suspect it is the perfect advice for how to handle our own issues as we navigate this new and evolving sense of normalcy. Surely being patient with ourselves and each other will help us face the future and find, again, the norms that will guide us.