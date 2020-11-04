Further Consideration: Election outcomes aside, 2020 has taught us a lot

A lot happened the night before this column came to you.
Americans voted to fill offices from local school boards to governors and senators, all the way up to the president of the United States.
But as I write these words, I have no idea what might have happened on the night of Nov. 3. It’s entirely possible that, as you read this even now, you might not know what happened either.
Most of us are likely either celebrating victories, suffering defeats or squirming because we don’t know yet whether we should celebrate or mourn the outcomes of our preferred candidates.
Fingers crossed that the squirming is minimized for all of us, but no matter what the tally ultimately tells us, this election and our reaction to it as a culture, both locally and country-wide, already says a lot about who we have become.
Because of President Donald Trump’s frequent threats to abuse the time-honored American tradition of the peaceful transfer of presidential powers, for example, not to mention the possibility of his tampering with the vote tabulation itself, we are more alert to the likelihood of inappropriate conduct at the polls and aware of how to handle it.
This election season, the entertainment industry, along with a plethora of both partisan and non-partisan organizations, took on the task of not only making sure we voted but making sure we had multiple plans for how to vote in case our right to do so was compromised. The result is that we are more educated about the election process now than we have ever been and we are far less lackadaisical about our rights and far more vigilant in our protection of them.
As a country, we have raised our consciousness about systemic racism that traces back to the original construct of our country, becoming more enlightened and sensitized to its crippling effects. We are better at connecting the dots between slavery, institutional discrimination such as Jim Crow laws and their modern antecedents, and the lack of opportunities in education, employment, housing and more for people of color. Yes, we still have an exceedingly long way to go, but courses have been set, walls have been tumbled, and coalitions have been formed.
This year, many Americans — and many in Columbia — marched and stood against the improper training and socio-emotional illness that sparks police brutality, particularly against people of color. We can’t unsee what we have seen. And, hopefully, we’ll never look the other way again.
In Democratic upset bids such as Adair Boroughs’ campaign against Congressman Joe Wilson and Jaime Harrison’s titanic tussle with Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolinians have learned or been reminded that it is the right and proper thing to challenge legacy office-holders who have been in their positions so long that they serve their parties and their own priorities rather than the people to whom they owe their elections.
It is also revealing about who we are that the progressive ideals presented in the campaigns of Democratic presidential primary candidates Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris were so adamantly embraced by so many Americans who aspire to see the ceiling for justice lifted in this country and our institutional machinery, including the electoral college, more meticulously scrutinized for efficiency.
And of course, we know that, ultimately, science will prevail and good, smart people won’t stop their work until they find a way to confront and control COVID-19 in the U.S. and throughout the world.
No matter what may have happened on election night 2020 and the days or weeks that follow, we can celebrate the ideals manifested during this strange, paradigm-shifting campaign season.
But as much as this election season has demonstrated the best parts of who we can be as a country it has also uncovered our vulnerabilities, including the potential for people to follow in cult-like fashion one of the greatest propagators of dissonance history has ever seen. We’ve witnessed first-hand Trump’s hatred-filled, dog whistle politics and narcissistic manipulation of power ever since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swore him into office.
And now we know to what degree Trump’s white supremacist minions are among us — regardless of whether they wear matching shirts and call themselves by clever names.
No matter what rock of shame they may hide under, or where they sit at the family dinner table, their poison has been broadcast and we know they are there, waiting on the next charismatic anti-Christ-like figure to roil their blood into a feverish fit of name-calling, gun-loading and incredibly tacky attire.
Congratulations to everyone who voted for justice, integrity, dignity and progress for a better day for all. Let’s never take for granted the degree to which these values should be demanded and protected.