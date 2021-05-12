Further Consideration: Death row firing squad? Barbarism on trial

What part of a person is missing that would lead them to take responsibility for the death of another human being?

I’ve been thinking about this since March, when I learned that the SC Senate passed a bill that would give death row inmates the choice of firing squad or the electric chair, an answer to the state’s 10-year-long drought of lethal injection drugs.

Last week, the SC House of Representatives voted, 66 to 43, to add death via firing squad to the list of options for how these imperfect human beings, who were judged by other imperfect human beings, can choose to end their lives.

Gov. Henry McMaster predictably frothed at the mouth, conflating vengeance with closure and tweeting, “I will sign this legislation as soon as it gets to my desk.” One more reading of the bill in the chamber and he will get his creepy wish.

Having lived for more than six decades in a country that champions Christianity, I’ve never been a proponent of the death penalty, as I interpret it as counter to the moral imperative of not murdering another child of God.

Not only is the death penalty a prime example of codified vindictiveness, exalting spite to its highest level, but, as an action, it comes from a small and embarrassingly petty place.

We’re supposed to be better than that.

Isn’t this what we say when we hear that Iran, who was second only to China in executions last year, publicly stones, electrocutes or slowly hangs prisoners from a giant crane, many of whom have been tortured into confession?

Isn’t that what we say when our economic frenemies in Saudi Arabia enforce Sharia law and behead their prisoners?

Just what level of barbarism are we comfortable with?

It’s apparently easy to sit around the kitchen table, or the Statehouse chambers, and toss out retaliatory proclamations about an “eye for an eye” without doing the due diligence to learn that, not since the Code of Hammurabi, has this phrase been interpreted to offer anything other than a limit on reparations not to exceed the value of one’s loss.

But when it comes down to it, most thinking individuals realize the many flaws in retribution by execution. This is evidenced by SC’s inability to procure lethal IV drugs for a decade now, with the drug companies no longer selling them in order to avoid culpability.

It’s one thing for our state to lag behind others that proudly flaunt their moral progress, but it’s another thing entirely when we run in the opposite direction.

Over the past 16 years, 11 states have rescinded their capital punishment laws. Both prosecutors and juries are increasingly unlikely to ask for or award a death penalty judgement. In the mid-’90s, the U.S. executed an average of 300 prisoners per year, but this number has dropped to fewer than 50 per year over the past six, and public support for the death penalty is the lowest it has been in half a century.

Maybe that’s because, since 1973, more than 180 former death row prisoners have been found innocent in the U.S., with an average of five falsely accused capital offenders being exonerated per year.

Maybe it’s because 88% of former and current presidents of top academic criminology institutions in the U.S. say the death penalty isn’t effective crime deterrent, and a poll of 500 police chiefs agreed.

Maybe it’s because 80% of U.S. executions are conducted in the South, and, while Black citizens make up just 13% of the country’s population, 42% of death row inmates are people of color.

Of the 284 state executions in SC since 1912, 209 of those murdered were Black. Thinking people recognize there is something wrong with this picture, and it has everything to do with the fact that economically challenged Black Americans are no more likely to commit a crime than poor whites, but Black Americans almost always receive harsher sentences for the same crimes.

An interesting note about death by firing squad is the common practice of issuing what is called a conscience round, or a blank round of bullets, to one or more members of the squad without the shooters knowing if they have live or fake ammunition. Ostensibly, this enables all the shooters to sleep at night as they comfort themselves with the possibility that they might not have fired the fatal shots.

Maybe, despite the big-talking, macho-monster vigilantism some Southerners, including our governor, try to project, even the biggest talkers aren’t as comfortable as they profess to be with the level of barbarism needed to take responsibility for the death of another human being.

Maybe if they were, they’d fire the guns themselves.