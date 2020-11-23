Further Consideration: A strange year for giving thanks

In the cultural log of this strange year, observing the American Thanksgiving holiday may make for a schizophrenic endeavor.

While tradition compels us to give thanks, so many of us can legitimately demand, “For what?”

We’ve been lamenting the circumstances of 2020 since the spring, wishing away the days in hopes that as they pass, they’ll take the mélange of misfortune we’re experiencing with them.

With a global pandemic and all its attendant disasters, a failed despot positioning political boobytraps all about the White House he refuses to leave, plus personal problems — some shared, some kept closer to the vest — we’re afraid to even rhetorically ask what new ring of Hell we are headed for lest we find ourselves there.

If we’re confused about how to tolerate, much less celebrate Thanksgiving this year, the very history of the holiday may have set us up for that.

Many of us are surprised to learn that mythology surrounds the party-line scene of the first Thanksgiving, with happy pilgrims welcoming indigenous people to the feasting table to repay them for their corn and kindness. Other such dinners predate the Plymouth Rock party of 1621, when Mayflower passengers are said to have dined with 90 Wampanoag tribespeople, including Chief Massasoit, whose son Metacomet was ultimately killed by the colonists and dismembered. His head was displayed on a pole in the village of Plymouth for more than 25 years.

In 1565, for example, Spanish settlers and Timucuan tribespeople gave thanks for a dinner of pork and garbanzo beans. In 1619, settlers in Berkeley Hundred, Virginia, joined hands over oysters. A few years later in 1637, Massachusetts governor John Winthrop ordered a thanksgiving feast for the colonial soldiers who had just slaughtered 700 Pequot tribespeople in Mystic, Connecticut.

Clearly, the messages of thanks, neighborliness and whether to murder the person passing the gravy are mixed, if not prescient.

In 1789, George Washington proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving, as John Adams and James Madison subsequently did during their presidencies despite Thomas Jefferson’s passionate advice not to. Despite being an avowed deist, Jefferson thought it inappropriate to claim God’s hand in military battles, much less intertwine religion and the governance of a country so recently founded on the separation of church and state.

It was Sara Hale, editor of “Godey’s Lady’s Book,” who, after pestering presidents for three decades, was ultimately successful in convincing Abraham Lincoln to proclaim a national holiday of American Thanksgiving after the loss of more than 57,000 casualties during the Civil War’s Gettysburg campaign. In 1939, on the eve of World War II, FDR finally made the national holiday official.

Given the messy history of this special day and all the deaths and dissonance involved, Thanksgiving 2020 may not be hugely different from the aforementioned formative years of the holiday. With more than a quarter million Americans dead from COVID-19 and families and communities alienated from one another due to ideology and intellect, or a lack thereof, America is a cultural warzone.

If we look at the situation this way as we either miss celebrating with the family we usually argue with, or we throw caution and responsibility to the wind by gathering together despite health and safety warnings that we shouldn’t, Thanksgiving 2020 checks out.

But the question still begs to be answered: What are we thankful for?

For one thing we can truly be thankful that the country, if not the state of South Carolina, has stood up to Trump, refusing him another term in office to realize his fantasy of creating an authoritarian republic populated by cartoon character bad guys who take the idea of a white Christmas way too literally.

Other reasons for thanks may be more personal, whether you’re sending your gratitude to a specific god or to the universe at large.

The important thing is to send it because gratitude has value in itself.

Science tells us that identifying the people, things and experiences for which we feel thankful is the single most important step on the road to happiness, increasing optimism, self-esteem, relaxation and the ability to get a good night’s sleep, even leading to a reduction in blood pressure and chronic pain.

Evidently, being thankful makes us happy.

We should remember that we all have gifts, both tiny and large, for which to be thankful, not the least of which is our freedom and ability to do these very things.