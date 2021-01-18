Fight the Power: We’re not always better than the Capitol riots — but let’s try to be

2021 appears to be the sequel that nobody asked for, “The Godfather: Part III” of years.

Not even six days into the new year, and a parade of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol after a hearty speech from Donald Trump. What followed is what I have come to call the “Million Klan March.”

As a result, dozens have been charged for their actions, and five people were left dead.

The abuse from those Trump supporters wasn't unfamiliar to me. In 2015, Ku Klux Klan members staged a rally at the S.C. Statehouse in Columbia. The event was a direct response to the Confederate Flag's removal from the grounds after the murders of nine Black victims at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Although the event happened two hours away from the state capital, the Confederate Flag's shame became too much to ignore.

Despite our disgust, my photographer friend and I went. We believed the day to be newsworthy.

Members of the New Black Panther Party showed up in opposition, and the day was mostly just shouting from both sides, with me hearing the N-bomb being dropped by white folks so much that it made me feel like I’d taken a time machine to Jim Crow.

I remember thinking that I was glad I didn't have any children, wondering how I could bring them into the world with things like this happening in my city?

Memories of this day were rekindled after the Capitol riot, and two things came to mind:

1. What would have happened in Columbia that day if someone like President Trump made the type of speech he gave at the "Stop the Steal" rally.

2. The security at the Statehouse in 2015 looked to be much more competent (and intimidating) than what was on display in D.C. earlier this month.

The Statehouse in Columbia is closed for five days leading into Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden. The FBI warned potential threats of violence at state capitols nationwide.

Ironically enough, my Black paranoia kicked in when Barack Obama got his first term. After the election of the first Black president, I didn't think a Biden inauguration would be met with such backlash.

Now, we have a new president coming in while the last one is on a second impeachment, with pundits on networks and columnists ask how something like the riots on the Capitol could happen. It comes from politicians and news outlets encouraging Trump to promote false claims about election fraud and contest the election results this past November.

South Carolina’s newly reelected U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham gave an impassioned speech, saying "Enough is enough" the night of Jan. 6, but when the subject of impeachment came up two days later, Graham's Twitter fingers got to work:

"The radical liberal Democrats' never-ending desire to keep the conflict going needs to be addressed by President-elect Biden."

Trump’s supporters were just storming the capitol with a dude wearing body paint and f#!king horns on his head, Graham still wants to use the term "radical" when speaking about the Dems.

The coddling doesn't stop there in South Carolina.

Congressmen like Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, Ralph Norman, Tom Rice, and Joe "You Lie" Wilson of Springdale all voted in favor of objecting to Biden's victory when Congress turned to certify the election result. I wonder how these actions will age when Ken Burns inevitably does a documentary about these tumultuous times for PBS.

Ultimately, we are all asking what's next. After seeing what happened at the Capitol, you could hear politicians and news pundits claiming, “We are better than this." I can't entirely agree. As a Black man in America, those moments at the Capitol are on brand for what we are at our worst.

Maybe we should stop claiming that we are better than these moments and wonder instead, how do we get better?