Fight the Power: We made it through another difficult year, Columbia

The other night I did something that I haven't done in forever: I went to a Marvel movie with other people in the theater and didn't have a panic attack because so many people were in there. I left the film and curiously looked at my phone to see what I was doing a year ago.
A picture on this exact day was screenshot into my phone of actor Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar in "Narcos." It's the popular meme of Escobar sitting in different places with a look of complete loneliness.
A year ago, I can probably understand why I saved that pic. Last year, due to the 'Rona, I couldn't see my family for the holidays with my people opting to put my Christmas gifts in a box and sliding it in the garage for me to pick up and then face-timing them later as I opened them up.
As Christmas approaches this week, I can't help but feel grateful I get to see my annoying trash-talking kin.
I also remember how the past year impacts me as an artist and, recently, I began to reach out to other creatives to see the impacts of the past year. Local artist and poet Candace Denise told me how not being out and about made her depressed.
When asked what she learned from the ordeal, she said, "I learned to forgive people."
When you are without people, art, livelihood, it does help realize when you might have been Petty Murphy. You begin to realize even the most annoying things have sentimental value. At one point, I found myself missing traffic last year because it at least meant you were going somewhere. The sentiment struck me.
I'm a musician and DJ and last year's gigs dried up. Sure, there were moments when I tried to be DJ Nice and do IG live mixes, but hoping that folks would donate to your cash app isn't the same as guaranteed money.
In contrast, a couple of weeks ago, I spun at the Columbia Museum of Art's gala, which was full of dancing, laughter, and booty shaking. I remember coming home that night grateful to have a bit of ordinary and make people smile.
Sure, we aren't out of the woods yet. The new Omicron variant sounds like a Transformer, and you see NFL and NBA games postponed due to positive COVID tests. And even when I'm able to celebrate with my family this year, I have to remember a close friend who lost his mother last year and other friends who will have one less plate at the holiday dinner table.
As we approach a new year, I think about how we usually treat our resolutions. And spoiler alert: I didn't lose a pound (probably added a few), didn't learn a second language, didn't cut coffee out of my life, or learned to swear less. What I did do was make it through.
And I'm so glad you made it too. Happy holidays and God bless y'all. Peace.