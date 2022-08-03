Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina

C. Delores Tucker was right.
Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
That album came out when I was 11 years old, and I loved that record. Twenty-something years later, listening to these records, she had a point, but play it in a club, I'm dancing and singing word for word (while holding up a "W" with my hands).
Gun culture is a paradox for me. The American Academy of Family Physicians says, "An average American youth will witness 200,000 violent acts on television before age 18." Those numbers are alarming to me, and with the Uvalde school massacre, we are having a debate about guns again.
Yet weeks later, viewing the "John Wick 4" teaser trailer, I had a single tear slide down my face like a Denzel Washington meme. And full disclosure, I am an owner of guns, and yes, I once was an NRA member (I talked about it in my previous columns about why I became one and why I stopped being one).
There is this gun fascination in America, and I am both guilty of the fandom and terrified of the possibilities.
Let's be honest: When last year South Carolina's open-carry law went into effect, meaning people can now legally have their handguns visible, as long as they have a concealed weapons permit, I didn't exactly feel "more" safe with the gun culture here.
Gun laws usually feel different for people like me.
Under this law, cops can approach someone with a visible weapon on them, and they are supposed to make sure they have a license to say it's okay. In other words, cops must show restraint seeing someone with a visible gun and not immediately go into, you know, usual cop mode.
Having a gun out in plain sight is a luxury. Someone like me will never test the limits. Truthfully there are several feelings, but maybe helplessness is the chief among them.
Recently, I attended an active-shooter seminar at an all-staff training event at my work. The instructor began by showing us a video by "Sandy Hook Promise," filled with kids joyful expressing their back-to-school items. The joy gets painful when one kid says that the skateboard his parents brought him is "pretty cool" and then uses it to break a window to escape an active shooter.
The instructor then lists the things to help during an active-shooter scenario. Suggestions include knowing your exits (but being sure you're not in a "ghetto place" that only has one entry), "being creative" when escaping, and reminding us it's your choice if you opt to fight an active shooter. I quietly wrote a note to my co-worker simply saying, "We gon' die."
Despite the fear, shootings are more likely to happen at a school than at my place of work. The though of that gave me less comfort and more anxiety after the seminar.
It made me think of words by Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote in “The Atlantic”, "I have, already, spent too much of my life preparing for violence," and it looks like not much will change in that regard.
Incidents ranging from school shootings like Sandy Hook to Uvalde, to victims of Charleston massacre or a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., tend to leave me just hoping that someone chooses not to shoot up where I am.
Gun violence tends to fall under platitudes like "best way to stop bad people with guns is good people with guns," even though cops in Uvalde waited outside for 45-minutes, afraid to go in. So, that theory doesn't work. But am I a contradiction that I own guns and am planning to return to the range? I don't have an answer.
Thankfully on the day of the seminar, that class was the last one of the day, and I got in the car to drive home. To calm down, I played some '90s West Coast rap and sang word for word like my granny would do a Mahalia Jackson record and went on with my day.