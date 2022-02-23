Fight the Power: The meaning of Black History Month and the right way to celebrate it

My earliest memories of Black History Month are around the second grade. Students had to pick after school clubs, and when the teacher asked the class why we chose a Black History Club, the Black kids chuckled, thinking the answer was obvious.
The one White kid got up in front of the class, and with innocence only a child can muster, told the room full of Black kids and teacher with an exorbitant smile, "I'm here because I want to learn more about you people!"
We ain't never see him again after that (I can imagine him going to his parents that day, and they exclaimed, "You said what!?") But the spirit of that young kid is something I think I should keep in mind when celebrating Black History.
Sure, I get tired of the same greatest-hit-heroes getting lobbed at us every year from the media, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Jackie Robinson (who are among my heroes). But I also don't know what to think when Kanye West goes on a rant saying, "There's no more Black History Month, every February reminding us that we just barely can vote,” and he opts instead for "Black Future Month” — suggesting we look into future Black achievements than the ones in the past.
There's so many people telling me what I should feel and think about this month — a month that's supposed to be full of celebration.
At times I feel an internal struggle with how I honor the month until I realize my relationship with Black History is akin to someone's relationship with God: It's none of your business how I honor my ancestors and future trailblazers.
In The Atlantic, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates once wrote about how wants to approach Black History Month, "Less hero worship. Less empty celebration of achievement. We need more people in our past and less idols."
I begin to think about the people I know from my family, people, and events from Columbia that will probably never get the accolades or shine.
I think of my parents telling me about years of picking cotton and my mother being a part of the busing of her middle school with forced integration. I think about my grandmother telling me about the days she briefly lived with her great-grandmother, who was once an enslaved woman.
My first Black teacher at Joseph Keels Elementary School was Ms. Anderson, who made me love learning.
I begin to see history and bright futures from my personal experiences, but ultimately Black History Month isn't just about me.
Black History is also a responsibility to my non-Black brothers and sisters. I mean, you don't have to be Irish to drink during St. Pats. No, you don't have to wear a dashiki (cue picture of Nancy Pelosi kneeling with a kente cloth). Instead, ways to celebrate are by being intentional.
Make it a point to eat at a Black-owned restaurant during your workweek. Find a book by a Black author to dive into. Buy music or art from a Black creative and encourage your friends to do so.
Similarly, when Colin Kaepernick was getting blackballed from the league, the focus was always on what other Black players would say. I would argue it would've been a great time to hear from the White ones (though, based on this past year, I'm glad Aaron Rodgers didn't speak up for the cause).
As for me, the final week of the month, I'm going to find a simple but personal way to honor in the blackity-blackest way possible. I'm going to cook soul food in my air fryer, get a bottle of the Black-owned Uncle Nearest bourbon and watch a bunch of episodes of "Sanford and Son," and laugh as if I've never seen it before.