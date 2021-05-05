Fight the Power: The death of a neighbor, a Nazi’s tattoos, and trying not to feel numb

I think it started when my neighbor died outside my bedroom window a few months ago.

I was home, listening to a podcast and packaging my 7-inch records to mail out, when I heard sirens. I remember laughing about how loud they were until I saw a fire truck and ambulance outside my front window. After walking outside to investigate, I realized the focus was on a small walkway from the laundry area to a back apartment below my bedroom window.

I ran upstairs to my bedroom and looked out my window. From there I saw a motionless body, his neck looking as if it was broken when he fell on his clothes hamper. Somehow, being an optimist, I thought the person was just severely injured until the EMS workers placed a blanket over his head. That's when I lost my lunch.

Days later, I saw items from his apartment put on the street while it was raining. I remember thinking, “If I die, how much mourning would go on before my record collection gets divvied by relatives?”

The trauma of these events (which I finally can speak on) made me feel detached. And I fear it’s happening to me more and more.

I didn't think about how bad it had gotten until I saw a Nazi a few weeks ago (yes, one of them).

While working retail at a local record store, this guy walked in covered in tats, looking like an extra in “American History X.” It was a slightly chilly day, but his rolled-up sleeves gave maximum flaunting opportunities as he went down the CD aisle. I remember looking at my coworker with an "Is this real?" type of disbelief, trying to google the Third Reich tats (along with seeing the Confederate Flag one that completed the Voltron of racism on his arms).

He came up to the counter, and I ignored him (probably we ignored each other). He was pleasant as he purchased his item from my coworker and walked out. Not sure if the tats were as insulting as his Eagles' “Greatest Hits” purchase (cue The Dude in the back of the taxi).

After he left, I remember speaking with coworkers and sending texts about what happened, also finding out that this guy had been kicked out of nearby stores for his ink (as he should). Later that night I couldn't sleep.

I felt shame. This guy walked into the store, and I felt nothing. Not saying I should've had this moment where I yelled (in a fancy accent), "No sir! We doth not have your kind here!" (Followed by uproarious applause). I mean, the guy did walk out with these tats, probably looking for confrontation. I'm more bothered about how I felt.

It was seeing something that wasn't normal and just shrugging my shoulders. It made me think of my neighbor. I remember while sitting on my stoop having a drink (because I just saw a dead body), waiting for the coroner to arrive, the owner of the building casually said with a chuckle, "Well, he just got done with his laundry. Anybody need any clean clothes?"

I fear that I'm becoming that guy. Numb as s#!t. I can look on my news timeline about a mass shooting and moments later see a picture on Instagram of someone promoting their OnlyFans page.

Maybe this has been a defense mechanism over the past year not to feel anything, my brain trying to limit stress levels that it knows I can't handle. Maybe feeling anger, compassion and sadness are calibrations for our spirit. Not something to be silenced to get through our day.

So I guess value life and f#!k a Nazi. That's a good start.