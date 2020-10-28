Fight the Power: Sweatpants — good for comfort, good for protesting

My heart sank when I drove to Trenholm Plaza this week and saw Stein Mart, a staple in the area and in my wardrobe, is closing.

A few months earlier, Brooks Brothers, the suit retailers that have famously dressed everyone from late-night hosts to presidents filed, for Chapter 11. I immediately went to their website, excited for the opportunity to grab a suit at a ridiculously discounted cost. Then it dawned on me: "Where in the hell am I gonna wear a suit?"

A couple weeks later, Men's Wearhouse filed for bankruptcy, and I realized that the days of suits will soon follow the days of the iPods out the door.

When I was younger, I dreamed of having a job dressed like Miles Davis in the old posters on my wall. All of the jazz artists looked ready for a UN conference instead of a studio or a bandstand. I loved it.

But today, I'm Team Sweatpants. At first, it was for sheer comfort. Please give me a fly T-shirt, sweats and some Jordans, and I'm in. But as I got more into it, I realized the power of dressing down.

The late Steve Jobs, one of the most influential men of recent memory, was known for his black turtleneck and dad jeans. Billionaire basketball owner Mark Cuban is seen regularly on NBA sidelines with T-shirts and FUBU sneakers. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wears the same T-shirt most every day. And their contributions are never questioned because of their outfits.

During the ’rona, I've done Zoom interviews for news shows and visual podcasts, and my determination has remained resolute: My hoodie, sweatpants and hair, uncut since February, shouldn't impugn what I'm saying.

I had a great conversation with a young Black politician in my city, and we talked about respectability politics. The convo centered around a march in protest of the murder of George Floyd, and the organizers made it a point to emphasize dressing in "Sunday's best."

I told the politician the dress code was my only point of disagreement. The concept of "come as you are" is synonymous with the church. So why should it matter what someone is wearing?

The emphasis on wearing “Sunday’s best” discriminated against folks who can't afford nice clothes. He retorted that being dressed up could change some of the things that happen to us, even asking, "If George Floyd wore a suit, is it possible that wouldn't happen to him?"

This isn't an uncommon or new sentiment. My father cried when I decided to get locks as a 17-year-old. It wasn't because he loved a Cesar fade that much. It was because he believed there would be a bigger target on my back because of my fashion choice.

We assume that white Americans treat us differently because of how we dress. But do we do that to us? If the cops who murdered a young Black man or woman had a mouth full of fronts and a face covered in tattoos, would society go harder on them?

In the words of Outkast’s Andre 3000 on "Aquemini": "Now question is every n#!ga with dreads for the cause? / Is every n#!ga with golds for the fall? Naw / So don't get caught in appearance.”

Let's not forget that in every picture of Martin Luther King in handcuffs, he was in a suit. Let's not forget when Malcolm was gunned down, he was wearing a suit.

My sweatpants are about comfort, but also protest.

Hell, if things keep going the way they are, you'll probably see me marching in the streets in pajamas. And if something unjust happens to me, let's hope you don't blame it on my pants.