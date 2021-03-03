Fight the Power: Seeing leaders of color in Columbia step up gives me hope

I have the utmost respect for anyone who decides to run for public office.

If the phrase "It's not the destination, but the journey" is correct, then my journey when I once ran (or, as I say, briskly walked) for a set on Columbia City Council had its brutal moments.

Imagine having a fundraiser for your campaign on a rainy night at a friend's house and only four people showing up. While playing music, cops came by to tell us to shut it down, to which I had zero arguments, since it was only four people.

By the event's end, a random man wearing a pink housecoat and nothing underneath came by looking for food because he heard there was a party.

I haven't tried to run since.

But I believe my heart was in the right place, and the amount of young Black and Brown people running for public office is noteworthy.

Since Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he wasn't running for another term, and two prominent Black leaders, Councilwoman and former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson, have announced bids for his seat.

When asked about his motivation to run, Johnson told me, "The time is now. The issues before us will determine the future of Columbia so we need young, talented, and diverse leadership that is going to tackle the challenges before us head on."

That urgency has been brewing for a while. This past summer, we saw young Black people get involved not just at the polls but also with protests nationwide for social injustice. From protests against the murder of George Floyd to the Million Man March this past June, seeing young people get in involved with social issues had an impact on people deciding to run.

Though she lost in her 2018 bid at Georgia’s governorship, Stacey Abrams was celebrated for turning the Peach State blue in the 2020 presidential and senate races. Now, she’s announced a second go at the governor race in 2022, riding a big swell of momentum.

Running is also about firsts, and if she were to win, Bussells would become the first Indian American woman elected to the council’s citywide at-large, taking the place of Devine, the body’s first Black woman

"The historical legacy ... is certainly not lost on me. If there's one thing we've learned this past year, it's that representation is so important," Bussells said. "Women of color bring crucial, often forgotten perspectives to the table. Now more than ever, we need to step up and run."

Devine is also looking to be a first in her mayoral bid by becoming the first woman to hold that office.

"When I first ran for office, I did so because after working in the community and feeling like some needs were not being met, I noticed a void on Council," Devine said. "I realized that city government is where decisions that affect the lives of everyday people are made and I wanted to be the advocate for people to get things done."

And I continue to be encouraged by seeing the enthusiasm of young folks getting involved.

I think of people like Bakari Sellers, who became the African American official elected in the U.S. when he won a set in the state House of Representatives at 22.

And while he’s somewhat older at 45, I think of Jaime Harrison.

Despite his Senate loss to Lindsey Graham, his campaign was one of the most inspiring moments for me in local politics. Harrison is now head of the Democratic National Committee, and I can't help but feel pride that he represents my state.

Seeing these people inspiring change gives me hope that I haven't felt before.