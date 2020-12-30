Fight the Power: On Black Americans’ distrust of the COVID-19 vaccines

I hate this year.
Even as 2020 comes to a close, the biggest issue of the year, COVID-19, is hitting close to home. I’m finding out about close relatives having battles with the virus this Christmas season. I’m hearing from a best friend about losing his mother to the virus.
I don't know any words of comfort, only an ear or a shoulder, and a prayer that the new vaccine can help turn things around, but even the hopes of a cure get complicated with people I know and love.
I grew up in a Southern Black family, which by default means we have a healthy distrust of the government. It’s one of those rare things on the Venn diagram that Black Americans and hardcore right wingers can agree on: Don't trust the government.
Some of it is tongue and cheek, but as I can tell you by keeping tabs on the many Black folks on my timeline, a vaccine's development didn't fill them with much excitement.
The roots of this distrust run deep. Take the Tuskegee Experiment: From 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service conducted the study on the effects of untreated syphilis. Even when penicillin became standard treatment, they refused to give it to the Black men involved in the study and just let them go on as human test rats.
The paranoia now comes full circle with the COVID-19 vaccines reminding Black folks about this dark mark in American history. In a recent interview with ABC News, Lillie Tyson Head, the daughter of Freddie Lee Tyson, a victim of the Syphilis Study at Tuskegee, said she will take the vaccine when available. She also said she understands the mistrust the Black community has with anything governmental.
Her daughter, Carmen Head Thorton, pinpointed one crux of this continued apprehension.
"Thornton said that to rebuild this trust, there needs to be more people of color in the medical field," ABC News reported.
When I saw Dr. Kari-Claudia Mahalia Allen (known as Dr. Kari), a family medicine physician in Columbia, post about getting the vaccine, I knew I should reach out. I thought it was essential to speak to her about things like the Tuskegee Experiment and the importance of seeing Black women in the medical field informing us about the vaccine, and why it was vital for her to show the public that she was taking it.
"We have to validate the experiences of the people we are serving. People have every right to be afraid, every right to be mistrustful and every right to ask questions because there is a track record that has been muddy," Dr. Kari said. "We know enough to say it's safe to give vaccines. Think it will actually help you. I know you've been invalidated as a people for a long time but we also are making changes to uplift the Black woman researcher that made this vaccine and show as black professionals we are getting this vaccine."
The Black woman she's speaking of is Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett. She was one of the head scientists in charge of developing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, one of the two coronavirus inoculants now being distributed.
I asked Dr. Kari about some of the memes going around about the vaccine getting developed too fast or the paranoia that the vaccine is something that's going to be used to target African-Americans.
"All vaccines are this fast,” she said. “Usually funding is the issue. When it's funded it can go to trial and cut out the middle man.
"The vaccine isn't just something that's given to us,” Dr. Kari added. “I get the mistrust, I do. The trials for the vaccine had 40,000 trial participants and about 9,000 were African-American, and the rest were white for the most part with few other minority groups. It was released in the U.K. first to thousands and then we got it here."
Usually, I will offer a witty opinion in my columns, but I don't think I have one here.
I'm not telling you to get a vaccine, but I believe we should get medical information from medical experts and not memes.
All I can think of are the people without loved ones this holiday season, and maybe this vaccine, with Black women working at the forefront to make it possible, can help families be sure they have their loved ones to cherish come December 2021.