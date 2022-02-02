Fight the Power: Lessons from my parents beating cancer

This week marks the first anniversary of my father telling the family his diagnosis with prostate cancer. After completing radiation, my mother told us about her breast cancer six months later.
We were prepared for her chemo treatments to last until the summer of 2022.
But in December, the family was told that the progress was moving faster than expected, and last week my mother was able to ring the bell completing her cancer treatment.
The process of both parents having cancer and now both cancer survivors put things in perspective. It didn't feel like more than a week after my father completed his treatment that my mother had to go in for surgery, so the overlap made it impossible to reflect.
Now, with my mother done, I've decided to do something challenging for my family: talk about it.
It's a part of the Black experience of putting your head down and moving forward without much fuss. That's my parents. I'm happy to see a movement of Black folks talk about mental health issues, get needed therapy and talk about the "F" word, "feelings."
When my father got his bell-ringing picture, he seemed more annoyed than enthusiastic, and that's not a diss. He kicked cancer's rear end and wanted to get back to his beloved lawn. The day he rang the bell, we gathered at my family's home to celebrate. When I told him congratulations, he responded, "What for?"
The experience with my mother was different. Chemo is another animal from radiation and let's be honest: The expression through hair is often an essential experience with identity for Black women. My mom is no different.
For the first time since my mother's treatment, I had a sit down with her.
Beverly B. Jacobs, a.k.a Mom, was excited about the opportunity to talk to me. She was even laughing when I told her that the picture of her ringing the bell got more likes on my social accounts than the one I had with Kamala Harris. I asked her about the overall impact of the past year.
"The last nine months has been scary, enlightening as well as a blessing," she said. She called the effects of chemo and radiation "Satan!" and talks about what chemo would do to her.
"I was no longer the Energizer Bunny. I had no energy or appetite and even eating food felt like sandpaper in my mouth,” she said.
But my mother was a breast cancer survivor and she and I both found encouragement in one of her favorite bible verses and biblical poems, 'Footprints in the Sand' and Psalm 23.
"My precious child, I love you and will never leave you. Never, ever, during your trials and testings," the poem reads, and my mother leaned on it. "When you saw only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."
When I talked with her, my mother sat with a head wrap and smile on her face. She reflected on the past few months, despite my family's past stance with intense privacy. It was a change from before.
When I wrote about our beloved Uno games and how it helps the family get through this rough patch, the column wasn't a unanimous hit in the Jacobs' household.
It caused frustration about what they believed to be inner family relations. I had an ugly cry about it, thinking that my sound intentions ruined our Uno games and connection.
But after the initial column, the outpouring of comments from friends on Facebook to strangers began to confess to me about how they had their bouts with cancer and how the article helped bring these topics up. The incredible support was something that stuck with my mother.
"After seeing how many people can respond to a family dealing with hardships together, lets me know that talking about these things can actually help. It lets people know they aren't alone and seeing friends on your page so excited that I was cancer free, means so much to me,” my mother told me.
We aren't out of the woods yet but grateful for the family experience. And as we celebrate this upcoming Sunday, our game night, to celebrate, I asked if my mother thinks we will take it easy on her during the Uno game. She responded, "Not a chance."
We wouldn't have it any other way.