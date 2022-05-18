Fight the Power: I've been priced out of my Columbia home

Unless there is a check in it, most mail I get is terrible news.
On May 1, I opened a letter with some of the worst news in a while. The new owners of the building I have lived in for over a decade informed me that my rent would nearly double and, if I didn't sign a new lease, I could use the letter as my 30-day notice.
At least it ended somewhat nicely, detailing that since I've been a loyal tenant, they would be willing to put a word in for me in whatever new place I wanted to go.
A week later, I had an unannounced knock on my door with a property manager wanting to bring several people into my unit interested in living there once I left. I felt emasculated and annoyed — I don’t want a bunch of strangers in my personal space looking in my bedroom like a museum exhibit.
I also had to ask myself an honest question: Where am I going to live? I've been in this place since Obama's first term. At times I wished to be a homeowner and free of the pressure of searching. I even thought of moving before COVID, but I became grateful to have an ideal place to stay during the pandemic.
Yet, I want more but never believe I could have it. I use the 'Coming to America' line of "my home is very poor" in jest but with truthful self-deprecation when visitors come. I wondered if this new world of being priced out of my apartment was divine intervention telling me not just to find a new place in town but to leave Columbia altogether.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a full-time minimum-wage worker doing 40-hour weeks can’t afford a two-bedroom rental. South Carolina has these similar impacts as well.
The Soda City Speaks podcast hosted and produced by Omme-Salma Rahemtullah and Dylan Gunnels touched on these things with their episode "Affordable Housing Crisis in Columbia Pt. 1."
In it, they spoke with Lauren Taylor, founder of Realty Haven, which focuses on helping people find homes, stating on their site that "equitable and affordable housing is a human right."
Taylor talked about the market forces in the Columbia housing market.
"Market manipulation is a huge issue contributing to the affordable housing crisis. Hedge funds and local investors are buying single-family homes at a rapid pace and immediately raising rents and/or selling above market value," Taylor said. "They are creating a new market standard that is not realistic for the average middle-class individual."
According to a story by CNN Business, the Black homeownership gap is lower than 10 years ago at 43.4%. The average White homeownership rate is 72.1%.
I see these numbers, and I ask myself: Is this gentrification or just the ups and downs of a housing market? When you can't afford to keep your home, neither explanation makes you feel better.
I confessed to Omme-Salma Rahemtullah that I'm afraid I cannot live in a part of the city I love anymore. I commiserate at the fact that paying the steep price for an apartment, I should be in a house, but the credit score of an artist ain't pretty. I even joke, "To get this money, I may end up starting an Onlyfans page."
She calms me down and assures me that my lack of a credit score won't be a deal breaker.
She tells me about NACA, The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, a non-profit that helps get people into homes and includes things like no down payments, no closing costs, no requirement for perfect credit scores, and below-market interest rates.
She also told me about Richland County Home Ownership Assistance, a resource to help "provide down payment and closing cost assistance to make homeownership possible in unincorporated Richland County."
I felt less doom and gloom and inspired about what next steps exist for me.
Omme, sensing the weight of the world lifting a bit, offers these words: "Columbia is your home, and you belong here. There are people that are going through what you're going through, and our jobs are to help best we can. Let people know there is always help.”
In another turn to this story, on May 6, I got another letter. The company that had just bought my home had sold it to someone else. It's clear that a new chapter is on the horizon, and I'm more inspired than sad. I hate moving, but hopefully, with an offer of pizza and brews, I can convince my friends to lend a helping hand.
Pretty soon, I'll probably be helping one of them relocate too.