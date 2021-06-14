Fight the Power: It’s time for South Carolina to make Juneteenth a proper state holiday

I found out Confederate Memorial Day is a state holiday by accident.
Years ago, while working for a nonprofit in Columbia, management informed us that employees would get an appreciation day. The day included catered barbecue, silly games, and the overall theme of giving us time off. It seemed simple enough until I walked outside during a break and saw a plane with a Confederate flag banner with the words "No compromise!" flying above us.
When I realized the pilot was celebrating Confederate Memorial Day, another realization hit me: The state-owned building my employer operated out of was closed due to the holiday, hence the off-premises employee appreciation charade.
I began to wonder the obvious: How in the hell is this a state holiday, yet Juneteenth isn't?
Before getting into the details of South Carolina and some of our state holidays, I'll give you a CliffsNotes version of Juneteenth.
The name, a combination of June and nineteenth, commemorates June 19, 1865, when the Union army informed enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free.
(The day came half a year after the 13th Amendment passed, making the freedom of enslaved Americans official. Watch the Daniel Day-Lewis “Lincoln” movie that focuses explicitly on the amendment and see how old white men pat themselves on the back for granting human beings their freedom throughout the film. Day-Lewis did deserve the Oscar for it, though. I digress).
In 2018, South Carolina recognized June 19 as "Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Day," but fell short of making it a state holiday. A bill filed by Democratic Sen. Darrell Jackson of Columbia to make it a full state-recognized holiday has stalled.
As a holiday, Juneteenth isn’t without irony.
The day isn’t just an acknowledgement of enslaved people being granted their freedom, it’s a reminder of the way that freedom was delayed. Not only did the day come six months after the 13th Amendment, it came two years after Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the Civil War ended on April 9, 1965.
There was no internet or social media at the time. It took time for the word to get out, and for slaves to be freed.
The Emancipation Proclamation states "all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free," but it might as well have been written in Mandarin, as it didn't make a difference for many Black people in America at the time. I mean, it sounded good, but the full effect of those words took a while.
When I think of Juneteenth, I also think about the uphill battle that came before the country (and South Carolina) made Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a holiday. South Carolina became the last state to recognize MLK Day as a paid state holiday by passing a bill in 2000. Before that, employees could choose between celebrating MLK Day or three Confederate holidays.
People's mistake when dissecting the importance of Juneteenth is assuming that it's just something that impacts Black people instead of the national celebration that it should be.
America's ultimate sin was slavery, and Juneteenth is a necessary reminder that what I was taught in school — “Lincoln freed the slaves” is a gross misstatement that ignores the pain it took to get there: the war, the freedom fighters, the blood spilled by enlisted Black people free and enslaved.
South Carolina has an opportunity to not fall behind the curve for once, and not be the last state to do the right thing when it comes to Juneteenth, and make it a paid state holiday.
For the non-Black homies wondering how they can celebrate the holiday if they aren't Black, think about what we go through. We celebrate July 4 as American Independence when my ancestors in 1776 weren't free at all. Every Black person in America knows that, and we still understand that it's a big deal.
Despite the checkered history, we still show up to your cookout and bring the potato salad, and we do it because we know your wife adds weird s#!t to hers like raisins and marshmallows.
So let us have this day.