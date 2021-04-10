Fight the Power: In song — and SC headlines — DMX openly struggled. I wish we’d listened

I wish we would've listened to DMX more.

Not just listening to the New York rapper’s music, but hearing him when we gave us a front-row seat to his anguish.

Maybe we didn't hear it because it was clothed in brilliance. His debut LP “It's Dark and Hell Is Hot” and the subsequent “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” got him two chart-topping, multi-platinum albums in a calendar year (something that still hasn't occurred again in hip-hop). He followed that with a third album that sold 5 million copies.

Maybe we didn't hear him because of the machismo of his larger-than-life persona, witnessed when he played Buns in the hood classic film “Belly” and when he reigned as MVP on the all-star team-up single “4, 3, 2, 1,” which also featured LL Cool J, Method Man and Redman.

Maybe we didn't hear him because he depended on his life's pains to become a rap superstar leading into the 2000s.

DMX died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack — which some reports have linked to a drug overdose.

I think about X, born Earl Simmons, in much the way I do The Notorious B.I.G. I've written before about how I believe we failed Biggie. His debut album "Ready to Die" featured some not-so-subtle cries for help, including a final track called "Suicidal Thoughts."

DMX made similar cries. He had the breakout single "Get at Me Dog," but later on his first album, there’s an acapella skit titled "Prayer," part verse, part personal conversation with God:

“Lord, why is it that I go through so much pain?

All I saw was black, all I felt was rain

I come to you because it's you who knows

You showed me that everything was black because my eyes were closed”

Such moments never left him, and as years went by, X was unprecedentedly transparent about his demons of addiction and his cycle of relapse and recovery.

He made a mark in South Carolina, living in the Upstate for a while. People would post about seeing him out and about. I wondered why he would leave New York for a place like Spartanburg County, and would come back to the idea of someone trying to heal. The Carolinas are as good a place as any.

His woes followed him to South Carolina, too. A headline from a 2018 Post and Courier article reads, "Rapper DMX arrested in South Carolina, again." Again. That became an inside joke with fans and DMX alike. The idea of him getting into s#!t was something we just expected to happen. He even joked about his behind-bars reputation in the Chris Rock movie "Top Five."

In the film, Chris Rock plays a comedian (what a stretch) named Andre Allen. At some point, he ends up in jail, and across the cell, you hear a growl. When the camera shows that it's DMX, Rock's character says, "DMX, what are you doing here?" And in his Redd Foxx-esque tone, X responds, "Really? What am I doing here? I'm X man! I live in this motherf#!ker!" He later says he wants to get out of rap and bursts into singing Nat King Cole's "Smile."

Maybe he made us feel that he was alright. He was convincing us the way a parent would not let their kids worry. We heard about his relapses, but figured, like always, he would get through it.

This past year, he looked great. He featured on new songs with The Lox, did a fantastic interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast, and participated in a Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg, a celebration of two handpicked artists that gave fans a virtual show while being stuck in our homes during the pandemic.

But addiction is hard, and he told us how hard it was. I wish we’d listened. I want to have compassion for his pain.

I had a soft, bittersweet thought looking at the TMZ website on April 9 and reading about the day’s high-profile deaths: One man died as royalty, and the other was Prince Phillip.

Rest easy, Dark Man X.