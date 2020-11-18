Fight the Power: How Zesto saved my 2020

2020 has been a terrible year. January started with Kobe Bryant dying. The killing of George Floyd followed, along with a whirlwind presidential election. And, of course, we’ve been dealing with the ‘rona since March.
It’s an onslaught that has made me quite cynical at times. Part of this has to do with how with every column I write talking about the ills of the year, I get the feedback about only talking about race relations, politics and other blackity-black things.
To me, that's a compliment. But this week, I feel like I can lighten up a bit and write about something that, in all my pro-blackness, I thought I would never write about: Chicken.
Hang with me.
My family grew up on Zesto (or, as everybody around here calls it, Zesto’s).
It was a family staple. My granny's house was up the street from the Forest Drive Zesto (different owners from the one in West Columbia), and it became one of those go-to spots on Fridays when my mom and my siblings would visit.
The sense of smell will trigger a memory faster than all of the five senses, and the aroma of their broasted chicken with fry basket (without coleslaw because I'm not a serial killer) is one of the most comforting feelings ever to me.
For a long time, I didn't realize this was the case. I became a vegetarian in 2000 and lasted for 15 years, only falling off the wagon when I was in Chicago and was offered a $100 steak at Michael Jordan's restaurant. When my friend asked if I would get sick, I said "Maybe, but it's worth it for the story as opposed to just eating at Hardees."
I didn't get sick, but I didn't tell my family when I got back. As soon as I returned, my mother and I visited my granny with Zesto in hand, and they made a joke as they often do. Knowing I was a vegetarian, they would taunt, "We'll pay you $10 if you eat some of that chicken."
I was relieved and grabbed a wing, and devoured it with hot sauce. My mom and granny looked in amazement, saying, "What the hell is going on?"
It's weird, but when 'rona made it challenging to see my family, I would regularly go to Zesto for my dinner. It was close to me, and you could find me with a mask, hoodie and Tribe slides ordering either a chicken basket, burger basket or, most recently, a bologna sammich (yes, sammich).
When I started with these visits, I didn't realize the nostalgia that would hit me.
I thought of my best friend and brother Bobby, and the Saturdays when his sons and I would go and sit inside, always picking the same booth. I haven't seen my nephews for almost a year, and last I heard their voices on the phone, they sounded like James Earl Jones. Every time I go to that Zesto I think about them.
When my granny passed in 2017, the first Saturday after, all the family came together, and we ordered a big-ass haul from Zesto. My mom and all of my uncles and cousins were together, and we laughed our asses off, having a great time despite the occasion. And unfortunately, since her funeral, we haven't been together like that.
I realized this local gem saved me during the pandemic. Not only because I was tired of putting things in the air-fryer and was sick of frozen pizzas, but it gave me a sense of normalcy and also a spot to champion that is pure Columbia.
When homies come from out of town, it's the first place I take them. I even stare at them in a much too uncomfortable fashion with a smile waiting for them to respond with delight with that first bite and make a sound like that guy made in that Popeyes commercial.
Zesto makes me happy because it reminds me of home.
Businesses are struggling. The world is different. But seeing that ice cream cone lets me know that things will be better.
I encourage all of you to find those little things that make your 2020 more tolerable.